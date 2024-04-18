Reimagining the Translation from Biologics Discovery to Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This helps enable well-controlled SBCs, high titers, process robustness, scalability and speed-to-clinic. Post this

The attendees will also learn about using SBC-based platforms, enabling companies to reduce the cost/time cycle of early development. They will also understand the importance of better alignment between biotechs and service providers (such as CROs and CDMOs) to effectively bridge the translation from preclinical to clinical development.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the most effective tools, technologies and strategies for biologics discovery and development.

Join Brian R. Berquist, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Wheeler Bio, Inc.; and Oren Beske, PhD, Amalgamator of Business and Biology, ATUM, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reimagining the Translation from Biologics Discovery to Development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks