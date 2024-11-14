Reinvent Telecom Awarded a 2024 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

"We're pleased to have received the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award. MSPs and resellers offering cloud communications services in the market today need a quality platform to wrap their value-added services... through our new MyCloud UCaaS platform..." Post this

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a wholesale UC&C platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX and UCaaS services, SIP trunking, collaboration, CCaaS, business text messaging, virtual fax and Microsoft Teams calling enablement solutions. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"We're pleased to have received the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "MSPs and resellers offering cloud communications services in the market today need a quality platform to wrap their value-added services. Our network engineering and product management teams have met this need through our new MyCloud UCaaS platform, which was just released in August of this year. Our partners can offer this feature-rich platform while earning margins of 50 percent or more while owning their customers, setting their businesses up for an exit strategy in the coming years."

Reinvent's MyCloud UCaaS platform is a cloud-based, scalable, reliable and georedundant cloud communications platform that delivers high-demand services, such as:

Unified Communications

Collaboration

Video meetings

Call center

Call management

Voice-to-text voicemail

Built-in auto attendant

Built-in interactive voice response (IVR)

Built-in call recording

Optional Microsoft Teams integration

To learn more about Reinvent's MyCloud UCaaS Platform, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

