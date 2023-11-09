Reinvent Telecom Introduces New CoBranded Billing Program

"Reinvent's new CoBranded Billing Program leverages Reinvent's expertise as an ILEC and CLEC to create a new industry-changing program that provides partners with the option for using a CoBranded bill with their name on it while retaining full margins." Post this

"Historically, many MSPs have sold their customer base one customer at a time via the agent model mainly due to concerns around FCC registration and the responsibility for collecting and remitting taxes," said David Ansehl, Director of Channel at Reinvent Telecom. "Reinvent's new CoBranded Billing Program leverages Reinvent's expertise as an ILEC and CLEC to create a new industry-changing program that provides partners with the option for using a CoBranded bill with their name on it while retaining full margins. Reinvent leverages our FCC registration and provides the remittances and regulatory compliance, allowing business owners to build tremendous value for their organization, control their customers' experience and reap 100 percent of the profit margins."

MSPs, VARs and resellers can expect these key benefits from our CoBranded Billing Program:

Multi-jurisdictional taxation, filing and remittance

Federal and state regulatory compliance

FCC registration, disclosures and regulatory filings

Tax mapping for all Reinvent products and services

100 percent full profit margins with zero partner cost

Exceptional customer service

The ability to own their own customer experience

The ability to move from CoBranded to White-Label programs

Partner-branded cloud solutions

Partner-branded marketing

Partner CoBranded Billing Platform

Application and demo support

No upfront cost or ongoing costs

The opportunity to build a high-value business for sale or generational wealth

For more information about Reinvent's CoBranded Billing Program, visit Booth 1115 at IT Nation Connect, November 8-10, at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

Reinvent's CoBranded Billing Program will be available immediately through Reinvent's partner program.

For more information on Reinvent's partner program and white-label UCaaS platform, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call or text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom‥

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom