Reinvent Telecom Introduces New IP Phones & Devices From Snom

Wholesale Cloud Communications Provider Approves Snom for Use on the Reinvent Wholesale Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of wholesale unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that Snom has been approved for use on the Reinvent wholesale platform, making leading IP phones and devices available for sale by reseller partners in the Reinvent White-Label and CoBranded Partner Programs.

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Reinvent and help their partners with our professional series telephones, which are both aesthetically pleasing and feature rich," said Chris Trittin, Senior Channel Director, U.S. for Snom Americas.

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a wholesale communications platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), conferencing and collaboration, omnichannel contact center, hosted fax and enhanced SIP trunking services, including direct routing for Microsoft Teams. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"We're thrilled to add support for Snom's market-leading endpoints, expanding the options available to our reseller partners to meet the needs of their business customers," said David Ansehl, Director of Channel at Reinvent Telecom. "Historically, we've used IP phones from Snom's parent organization VTech in our Hosted Hospitality Suite solution for room devices. We're excited to expand the ability for our partners to leverage their business devices. MSPs, telecom and broadband providers and resellers can now offer these devices along with Reinvent's reliable and feature-rich wholesale unified communications and collaboration as a service platform to drive revenue."

Reinvent's new endpoints from Snom will be available immediately through Reinvent's partner programs.

Reinvent's flexible partner programs include:

White-Label Partner Program – Businesses that are or already want to become certified Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, technical support staff and optional private-label billing program. White-Label partners set their rates, sell under their own brand and own their customers.

CoBranded Partner Program – Newly announced in November of 2023, Reinvent's CoBranded Partner Program allows businesses to gain the benefits of being a cloud communications provider while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent's team of experts. CoBranded partners set their own rates, keep 100 percent of the profit margins and own the customer experience when they go to market under their own brand "powered by Reinvent."

For more information about Reinvent's White-Label and CoBranded Partner Programs, meet us at ITEXPO, Booth 755, February 13-15, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You also can visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346. Visit https://reinventtelecom.com/hospitality-data-sheet/ to learn more about Reinvent's Hosted Hospitality Suite solution.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Reinvent), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

