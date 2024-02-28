Reinvent Telecom Invests More Than $15 Million in Infrastructure & Bolsters Leadership Team with 4 Proven Leaders

"Expanding Reinvent's network and service portfolio ensures dependable delivery of advanced cloud communications and telecom solutions to our reseller partners' clientele." Post this

Market Outlook

The wholesale VoIP market stands at a pivotal juncture. Competitors are consolidating and losing their competitive edge. To sustain growth, they resort to borrowing or seeking external investment, relinquishing control over their enterprises. VoIP providers also may downsize to attract investors or cut expenses, leading to compromised service quality for their clients and partners.

In contrast, Reinvent Telecom's owners have a multigenerational outlook without short-term distractions. This approach has fostered enduring business partnerships. Resellers trust Reinvent's well-capitalized and efficiently managed infrastructure and rest assured of the company's stability without concerns about takeovers or abrupt strategy shifts.

"Amidst the consolidation of wholesale providers, businesses seek steadfast partners for the long haul," said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel for Reinvent Telecom. "Reinvent is the technological bedrock upon which entrepreneurs can build their VoIP enterprises."

Strategic Initiatives

Reinvent Telecom's $15 million capital infusion aims to modernize and expand its core infrastructure, offering cutting-edge cloud communications services.

Unlike other white-label providers, Reinvent is a division of a facilities-based telecom enterprise with its own facilities and data centers nationwide.

"Expanding Reinvent's network and service portfolio ensures dependable delivery of advanced cloud communications and telecom solutions to our reseller partners' clientele," said Bill Bryant, President of Reinvent Telecom. "Our enhanced white-label services and dedicated partner support fortify the high-level customer experience anticipated by our reseller, ITSP, MSP and ILEC partners."

New Leaders

Reinvent has onboarded four seasoned communications leaders to spearhead these ambitious expansion plans to fill pivotal technical and support roles. These professionals will facilitate the expansion of Reinvent's network and services portfolio, guaranteeing highly reliable delivery of next-generation cloud communications and telecom solutions well into the future.

The new leaders at Reinvent include:

Stan Bryant , Vice President of Operations

, Vice President of Operations Andrew Ward , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Chris Halverson , Director of Customer Service

, Director of Customer Service Jake Livingstone , Director of Voice Network

"Welcoming these industry experts to the Reinvent leadership team reinforces our commitment to delivering highly reliable communication services and exceptional support to our partner community," said Bill Bryant.

Stan Bryant , PMP, boasts three decades of telecom expertise, having held executive roles and overseen large-scale technology integration programs. His philosophy centers on business excellence and efficient process engineering, underpinned by a master's degree in technology management from the University of Maryland , among other qualifications.

, PMP, boasts three decades of telecom expertise, having held executive roles and overseen large-scale technology integration programs. His philosophy centers on business excellence and efficient process engineering, underpinned by a master's degree in technology management from the , among other qualifications. Ward brings more than 20 years of experience in software development, technical consulting, and international management of teams in the United Kingdom and the United States . His extensive technology background includes a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computation from Oxford University .

and . His extensive technology background includes a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computation from . Halverson has 20 years of global experience. During his career, he has created more streamlined systems and led customer support facilities in 150 countries around the world.

Livingstone has 13 years of software engineering experience and existing knowledge of Saddleback's core switching technology, Metaswitch, from his prior work in the industry, making him an invaluable asset to the team.

For more information on Reinvent's White-label and CoBranded Partner Programs, book a meeting with the Reinvent Team at ASCII Edge 2024 in Costa Mesa, California, February 28-29. Or visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Reinvent), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

