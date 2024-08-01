Reinvent Telecom Launches Next-Gen MyCloud UCaaS Solution

Wholesale UC&C Platform Designed to Maximize Revenue for Reinvent White-Label & Co-Branded Reseller Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of wholesale unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center solutions, announced today the launch of MyCloud UCaaS, its next-generation unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platform. MyCloud UCaaS was designed from the ground up to maximize revenue for Reinvent's white-label and co-branded reseller partners.

"The launch of MyCloud UCaaS is further proof of Reinvent's laser focus on empowering our reseller partners to build and grow their own profitable cloud communications businesses," said Bill Bryant, President of Reinvent Telecom. "We've invested in delivering a platform that's feature-rich, reliable and backed by our in-house team of seasoned engineers and experts. Along with innovation, Reinvent also offers our partners the strength and stability of a privately held company without external influences. Reinvent won't compete with our partners, and we won't be sold. We stand by our partners today and for the long haul."

Reinvent's MyCloud UCaaS platform is a cloud-based, scalable, reliable and georedundant cloud communications platform that delivers high-demand services, such as:

Unified communications

Collaboration

Video meetings

Call center

Call management

Voice-to-text voicemail

Built-in auto attendant

Built-in interactive voice response (IVR)

Built-in call recording

Optional Microsoft Teams integration

MyCloud UCaaS also supports remote and mobile workers with the MyCloud Web App, MyCloud Mobile or Mobile Pro, MyCloud Meeting and a web-based management portal.

"We're excited to roll out our new MyCloud UCaaS platform to our valued partners," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Reinvent Telecom. "Our community of MSPs, telecom resellers and broadband providers can now offer our next-generation platform with the feature set and flexibility to drive revenue growth with margins of 50 percent or more while owning their customers."

Ansehl added, "MyCloud UCaaS is feature-rich and also purpose-built to make quoting easier and our partners more profitable."

MyCloud UCaaS is available in three straightforward seat options – Simple, Basic and Call Center – each including local and long-distance calling. Basic and Call Center seats also include business SMS/MMS and web meeting services at no additional cost. Additionally, Reinvent separates line items for usage and software to minimize usage taxes and maximize partner revenue.

Reinvent's MyCloud UCaaS platform is immediately available to reseller partners through Reinvent's White-Label and CoBranded Partner Programs.

For more information about Reinvent's new platform and partner programs, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Marketing Manager, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Reinvent), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom