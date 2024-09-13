Reinvent Telecom Named a 2024 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture Recipient by TMCnet

"Driving better business outcomes for our partners and our joint customers is a core focus for our staff company-wide. Reinvent's mission is to empower our community, our customers and our partners with innovative and easy-to-use technology and communication solutions." Post this

As hybrid workplaces have become the new normal, Corporate Culture has taken on a whole new meaning as companies and their Team Members adjust to teleworking, hybrid work schedules, and an abundance of teleconferences.

Reinvent Telecom proved to TMCnet's editors and judges that they excel at keeping their team engaged, motivated, recognized for their achievements, and valued for their contributions to company goals.

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a wholesale UC&C platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX and UCaaS services, SIP trunking, collaboration, CCaaS, business text messaging, virtual fax and Microsoft Teams calling enablement solutions. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"We're pleased to accept the 2024 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture," said Bill Bryant, President of Reinvent Telecom. "Driving better business outcomes for our partners and our joint customers is a core focus for our staff company wide. Reinvent's mission is to empower our community, our customers and our partners with innovative and easy-to-use technology and communication solutions. To help achieve our mission, Reinvent has an open-door policy with leadership so that employees can speak to senior staff anytime and collaborate on new ways to innovate and enhance our partner experience (PX) and employee experience (EX). We take our commitment to our employees seriously by conducting quarterly surveys to measure employee satisfaction and take action if satisfaction falls below pre-determined thresholds. Reinvent continuously offers the opportunity for our team members to learn about new applications and technologies so we can take their insights and deploy new capabilities to our valued partners to meet market needs and grow recurring revenue."

Reinvent Telecom's core values include:

Integrity - We act with honesty, transparency, and accountability in everything we do.

Excellence - We strive for the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Collaboration - We work as a team, respecting and supporting each other, and leveraging our diverse strengths and perspectives.

Passion - We love what we do, and we are committed to making a positive impact in our industry and society.

Growth - We embrace learning, feedback, and change, and we seek opportunities to develop ourselves and others.

"The mission of TMCnet's Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are taking steps to attract and retain the best and brightest tech talent - and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture", said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

"Reinvent Telecom has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognize them," added Tehrani.

The complete list of 2024 Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture winners are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

To learn more about Reinvent's Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service Platform, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/.

For more information about Reinvent's Partner Programs, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live event, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, brings thousands of qualified purchasers and product decision makers together with vendors to form ultimate B2B tech buying community With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing and sales success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

