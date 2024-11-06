Reinvent Telecom Named a Winner of the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

"Reinvent's white-label and cobranded programs enable partners to own their clients, set their margins, and deliver an exceptional customer experience with our next-generation cloud communications solutions." Post this

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Reinvent Telecom as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished partner program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Reinvent Telecom in the future."

Reinvent Telecom offers a broad portfolio of private-label cloud communications services that gives reseller partners the ability to deliver unified communications, hosted PBX, hosted VoIP, video and collaboration, contact center, SIP trunking, Microsoft Teams calling enablement and messaging services to their business customers. Under the Reinvent Partner Program, reseller partners have complete control over customer solutions, pricing, management and billing.

"We're honored to be named a winner of the Friend of the Channel Award for the sixth consecutive year," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "Reinvent's white-label and cobranded programs enable partners to own their clients, set their margins and deliver an exceptional customer experience with our next-generation cloud communications solutions. This award acknowledges our team's continued efforts to support our MSP, VAR and reseller partners in growing their businesses. We're constantly innovating and improving upon our partner offering, such as the recent release of MyCloud UCaaS, our new cloud-based, scalable, reliable and georedundant cloud communications platform."

Reinvent's flexible partner programs include:

White-Label Partner Program – Businesses that are already or want to become certified Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, technical support staff and optional private-label billing program. White-label wholesale partners set their rates, sell under their own brand and own their customers.

CoBranded Partner Program – Reinvent's CoBranded Partner Program allows businesses to benefit from being a white-label cloud communications provider while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent's team of experts. CoBranded partners sell under their own brand, set their own rates, keep 100 percent of the profit margins and own the customer experience.

For more information about Reinvent's platform and partner programs, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

Winners of the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203.852.6800, [email protected], https://www.tmcnet.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom