Reinvent Telecom Named by TMC a 2024 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a wholesale UC&C platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX and UCaaS services, SIP trunking, collaboration, CCaaS, business text messaging, virtual fax and Microsoft Teams calling enablement solutions. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"We're honored to have been awarded the 2024 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "We recently introduced our new MyCloud UCaaS platform to our community of white-label and cobranded partners. The new platform provides increased value to our partners' end users with feature-rich functionality such as business SMS/MMS, web meeting, call center, optional Microsoft Teams integration and other in-demand services. And the platform is built to simplify quoting and provisioning, making it ideal for new MSP partners as well as traditional telephony partners."

To learn more about Reinvent's Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service Platform, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/.

For more information about Reinvent's Partner Programs, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203.852.6800, [email protected], tmcnet.com

