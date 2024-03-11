Reinvent Telecom Partners with NetSapiens to Deliver a Next-Gen White-Label UC&C Platform

"The addition of the NetSapiens platform offers our [Reinvent's] reseller partners next-generation capabilities, flexibility and cost-efficiencies that can help them to grow their white-label wholesale or cobranded cloud communications businesses." Post this

David Ansehl, Director of Channels at Reinvent, added: "We're looking forward to offering MSPs, telecom resellers and broadband providers a choice of platforms to best meet their needs. The addition of the NetSapiens platform offers our reseller partners next-generation capabilities, flexibility and cost-efficiencies that can help them to grow their white-label wholesale or cobranded cloud communications businesses."

NetSapiens is an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform that offers Reinvent and its reseller partners a high-availability, multitenant solution with more than 4 million active users around the globe.

"We're eager to introduce our UC&C platform to Reinvent's community of reseller partners," said Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer for Crexendo Inc., the parent company of NetSapiens. "The NetSapiens platform was designed for service providers and offers an unprecedented level of profitability, customization and ease of use. Reinvent's network, technology stack, engineering team, NOC, regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance and billing services complement the technological capabilities of our platform well and will deliver tremendous value to Reinvent's white-label reseller partners."

Reinvent's flexible partner programs include:

White-Label Partner Program – Businesses that are already or want to become certified Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, technical support staff and optional private-label billing program. White-label wholesale partners set their rates, sell under their own brand and own their customers.

CoBranded Partner Program – Reinvent's CoBranded Partner Program allows businesses to benefit from being a white-label cloud communications provider while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent's team of experts. CoBranded partners sell under their own brand, set their own rates, keep 100 percent of the profit margins and own the customer experience.

Reinvent plans to roll out the NetSapiens platform to its partners later this year.

For more information about Reinvent's new platform and Reinvent's White-Label and CoBranded Partner Programs, meet Reinvent's channel team at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Booth 1766, March 11-14, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. You also can visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, collaboration and contact center solutions to over 200 service providers, servicing over 4 million users around the globe. Our platform enables our service provider partners to custom-package with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability and ease of use. NetSapiens Inc. is a Crexendo Inc. company (NASDAQ: CXDO). To learn more about NetSapiens, visit netsapiens.com.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Doug Gaylor, Crexendo, Inc., 602.732.7990, dgaylor@crexendo.com, https://www.crexendo.com/

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom