Reinvent Telecom Reaffirms Commitment to Metaswitch Partners Following Alianza's Acquisition of the Microsoft Platform

"We recognize that Metaswitch technology is critical to many of our partners' businesses, and we remain fully committed to providing the support, resources and stability they need to continue delivering for their customers," said Justin Catlett, President of Reinvent Telecom. Post this

Reinforcing this commitment, Jonathan Wagner, Chief Commercial Officer for Alianza, said, "We're excited to add the Metaswitch products into the Alianza portfolio and are committed to ongoing innovation and support. Furthermore, our partnership with Reinvent Telecom underscores our dedication to empowering service provider growth. Together, we will ensure that Reinvent's wholesale customers continue to receive reliable and advanced communications solutions, leveraging the strengths of the Metaswitch products."

Metaswitch Solutions: Here to Stay with Reinvent

With the Alianza acquisition of Metaswitch now finalized, Reinvent Telecom will continue to provide Metaswitch partners with:

Uninterrupted Service and Support – Ensuring business continuity with technical expertise and reliable solutions.





Expanded Partner Resources – Strengthening support services to assist with customer deployments.





A Future-Focused Approach – Supporting partners with the flexibility and innovation needed to remain competitive.

To deliver on these promises, Reinvent anticipates a strong working relationship with Alianza.

"We're thrilled to see Metaswitch back in safe hands," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "Alianza's commitment to supporting and enhancing the platform for the long haul is great news for our partners. We're also confident in Alianza's pledge to create a strong partnership with Reinvent, ensuring our wholesale partners can count on the continued support, resources and innovation they need to be successful."

Partners who have questions about Reinvent services or platform options or are interested in partnering with Reinvent are encouraged to contact Reinvent Sales at 888.704.7346.

For more information about Reinvent's partner programs, visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on proven platforms and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solutions are managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at www.reinventtelecom.com.

