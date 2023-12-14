Reinvent Telecom Receives 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our product development team and their dedication to creating a next-generation suite of communications for our partner community." Post this

"It's an honor to be recognized by TMC for Unified Communications Product of the Year," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management for Reinvent Telecom. "Our team is focused on ensuring our private-label partners' success by providing competitive communications solutions their clients demand, from enterprise-grade UCaaS to two-way SMS and MMS business messaging to Direct Routing for Teams. We're excited to continue rolling out new enhancements to our platform that enable our partners to grow their businesses throughout 2023 and beyond."

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), conferencing and collaboration, omnichannel contact center, hosted fax and enhanced SIP trunking services, including direct routing for Microsoft Teams. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our product development team and their dedication to creating a next-generation suite of communications for our partner community," said David Ansehl, Director of Channel for Reinvent Telecom. "Regardless of whether partners leverage our traditional white label solution or new turnkey CoBranded Billing Program with comprehensive telecom billing, tax, and regulatory compliance solutions, our Partners can deliver industry award-winning solutions to their end customers."

Winners of the 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

For more information on Reinvent's private-label cloud communications partner program and white-label UCaaS platform, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call or text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit http://www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203.852.6800, [email protected], https://www.tmcnet.com/

