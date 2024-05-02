Reinvent Telecom Receives 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

"Our SMB Cloud Contact Center offering gives our partners an affordable customer experience solution to deliver to their end customers, with all the enterprise-grade functionality that has become the standard in contact center platforms in 2024." Post this

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Reinvent with a 2024 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Its SMB Cloud Contact Center solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Reinvent in 2024 and beyond."

SMB Cloud Contact Center, a private-label contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform designed and priced for small to medium business (SMB) customers. SMB Cloud Contact Center rounds out the Reinvent CCaaS portfolio, which already includes Cloud Contact Center for enterprises and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions for small businesses. SMB Cloud Contact Center is a comprehensive multichannel contact center platform that brings enterprise-level contact center capabilities to SMB customers at a reasonable cost.

SMB Cloud Contact Center is a cloud-based, scalable, customizable and easy-to-use contact center solution that provides businesses with:

Multichannel – Integration of voice, email, SMS and web chat into a single agent workflow.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Skills-Based Routing

Queue Callback

Supervisor Control

Contact Center Agent Client (CCAC)

Salesforce CRM Integration

Call Recording

Realtime Wallboards

Contact Center Cradle-to-Grave and Historical Reporting

"We're honored to have been awarded the 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award by TMC," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "Our SMB Cloud Contact Center offering gives our partners an affordable customer experience solution to deliver to their end customers, with all the enterprise-grade functionality that has become the standard in contact center platforms in 2024."

"This award is a recognition of the efforts of our product management team to deliver new solutions to partners that are adoptable by SMBs," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "We look forward to continuing to innovate on behalf of our partners throughout the coming year."

To learn more about SMB Cloud Contact Center and Reinvent's CCaaS portfolio, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/ccaas/.

For more information about Reinvent's Partner Programs, visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], www.reinventtelecom.com

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Reinvent), 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.buzztheory.com

