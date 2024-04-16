Reinvent Telecom Receives 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

We're honored to have been awarded the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC. Our product development team has worked hard to create a competitive unified communications and collaboration solution for our partners working to deliver value to their business clients. Post this

Reinvent Telecom built and operates a white-label cloud communications platform that empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. The platform enables partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX and UCaaS services, SIP trunking, collaboration, CCaaS, business messaging, virtual fax and Microsoft Teams calling enablement solutions. With Reinvent Telecom's platform, partners can build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

"We're honored to have been awarded the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC," said David Ansehl, Director of Channel at Reinvent Telecom. "Our product development team has worked hard to create a competitive unified communications and collaboration solution for our partners working to deliver value to their business clients. We've introduced our new SMB Cloud Contact Center offering to give our partners' target markets an affordable customer experience solution, two-way SMS and MSS business messaging, a suite of Microsoft Teams calling enablement solutions and more. This award is a recognition of our innovation and we'll continue to introduce new product enhancements and offerings throughout 2024."

Reinvent's flexible partner programs include:

White-Label Partner Program – Businesses that are or already want to become certified Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, technical support staff and optional private-label billing program. White-Label wholesale partners set their rates, sell under their own brand and own their customers.

CoBranded Partner Program – Reinvent's CoBranded Partner Program allows businesses to benefit from being a white-label cloud communications provider while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent's team of experts. CoBranded partners sell under their own brand, set their own rates, keep 100 percent of the profit margins and own the customer experience. Customer LOAs, LNP and billing are "powered by Reinvent."

For more information about Reinvent's White-Label and CoBranded Partner Programs visit http://www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

