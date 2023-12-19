Reinvent Telecom Wins 2023 Visionary Spotlight Award for its White-Label UCaaS Program for 6th Consecutive Year

"In a competitive and consolidating marketplace, Reinvent is one of the few wholesale cloud communications providers focused on building long-term reseller partnerships rather than short-term returns for investors." Post this

"We're honored to win the ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award for the sixth year in a row," said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel for Reinvent Telecom. "In a competitive and consolidating marketplace, Reinvent is one of the few wholesale cloud communications providers focused on building long-term reseller partnerships rather than short-term returns for investors. We're investing in continual platform improvements and consistent service delivery that our partners can count on year after year. Partners can leverage our traditional white-label solution or new turnkey CoBranded Billing Program. Designed with MSPs in mind, this program provides comprehensive telecom billing, tax and regulatory compliance solutions, allowing more partners to deliver industry award-winning solutions to their end customers."

So far in 2023, Reinvent has added the following services:

MyCloud Contact Center, a private-label contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform designed and priced for small to medium business (SMB) customers

MCT Connector for Microsoft Teams, enabling UCaaS clients to make external calls directly from Microsoft Teams

Global Call Forwarding, ensuring inbound voice remains active in the event of network failure

For more information on Reinvent's private-label cloud communications partner program, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/white-label-cloud-services/ or call or text 888.704.7346.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision created the annual Visionary Spotlight Awards to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity and feature set differentiation, and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed, and business services (both on-premises and "in the cloud"), as well as technology, gear and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT, and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom's gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom