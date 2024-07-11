Reinvent Telecom Wins 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award for its White-Label UCaaS Program for 7th Consecutive Year

"Reinvent prides itself on being partner-led. We listened to our MSP partners and developed our new turnkey CoBranded Partner Program to hand off billing, tax and compliance requirements to Reinvent's expert staff, freeing them up to deliver... solutions to more end customers." Post this

"We're honored to win the ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award this year," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Reinvent Telecom. "Reinvent prides itself on being partner-led. We listened to our MSP partners and developed our new turnkey CoBranded Partner Program to hand-off billing, tax and compliance requirements to Reinvent's expert staff, freeing them up to deliver our industry award-winning solutions to more end customers in the markets they serve."

Partners can expect these key benefits from our CoBranded Partner Program:

Multi-jurisdictional taxation, filing and remittance

Federal and state regulatory compliance

FCC registration, disclosures and regulatory filings

Tax mapping for all Reinvent products and services

100 percent full profit margins with zero partner cost

Exceptional customer service

The ability to own their own customer experience

The ability to move from CoBranded to White-Label programs

Partner-branded cloud solutions

Partner-branded marketing

Partner CoBranded Billing Platform

Application and demo support

No upfront cost or ongoing costs

The opportunity to build a high-value business for sale or generational wealth

So far in 2024, Reinvent has made the following key enhancements:

Achieved SOC 2 compliance. SOC 2 compliance reports assess internal controls over compliance with data privacy regulations across control domains, including Reinvent's infrastructure, software, people, procedures and data.

Partnered with NetSapiens. The new partnership will deliver next-generation unified communications and collaboration solutions and a choice of platforms to best meet Reinvent's partners' needs.

Reinvent's flexible partner programs include:

White-Label Partner Program – Businesses that are already or want to become certified Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) can leverage Reinvent's network, tech stack, engineers, technical support staff and optional private-label billing program. White-label wholesale partners set their rates, sell under their own brand and own their customers.

CoBranded Partner Program – Reinvent's CoBranded Partner Program allows businesses to benefit from being a white-label cloud communications provider while turning over regulatory compliance, taxing and remittance, and billing to Reinvent's team of experts. CoBranded partners sell under their own brand, set their own rates, keep 100 percent of the profit margins and own the customer experience.

For more information on Reinvent's Partner Program, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/services/white-label/ or call or text 888.704.7346.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision created the annual Visionary Spotlight Awards to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity and feature set differentiation, and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed, and business services (both on-premises and "in the cloud"), as well as technology, gear and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT, and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom's gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com.

Media Contact

Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, [email protected], https://reinventtelecom.com/

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom