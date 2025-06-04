Reinventing the Wellness Narrative, 'Wellness Reimagined' by Erin Clifford Hits USA TODAY Top Ten Best-Selling Booklist

Now available: 'Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony' – a USA TODAY Top Ten Best-Selling Book – will transform how you approach well-being

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony, released May 6, 2025, has made USA TODAY's Top Ten Best-Selling Booklist. The book, written by Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, a wellness consultant, coach, mental health counselor, and speaker from Chicago, reinvents the wellness narrative and presents readers with a life-lasting approach to optimized well-being. Clifford blends research, personal narrative, and practical strategies to help readers create flexible, fulfilling wellness journeys that align with their lifestyles and offer them a more sustainable approach to wellness.

The USA TODAY Best-Selling Booklist ranks the top-selling titles each week based on data from U.S. booksellers. The inclusion of Wellness Reimagined reflects both its commercial success and cultural impact.

"I'm elated that my new wellness book has made USA TODAY's Top Ten Best-selling Booklist," said Clifford. "Writing this book has been a personal goal of mine for years. One-size-fits-all approaches do not work when it comes to wellness journeys. My framework for wellness can be used by anyone, repeatedly, throughout their lives. Seeing my book on this best-seller list means that wellness is wanted and prioritized. Being able to serve as part of people's wellness journeys is incredibly exciting."

Published by Forefront Books, Wellness Reimagined debunks myths surrounding diet culture fads, addresses the aspects of mental, physical, and emotional health, provides practical tools to cultivate long-term well-being, and is written in a compassionate voice to meet readers where they are.

Wellness Reimagined is now available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, and Simon & Schuster. You may also pick up a copy at Hudson News bookstores at most major airports.

About Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, NBC-HWC

Erin Clifford is a corporate wellness consultant, speaker, best-selling author and mental health counselor who helps professionals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Combining her mental health, nutrition, and lifestyle management expertise, she offers tailored coaching and seminars on stress management, mindfulness, and overall well-being. Erin holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law and a master's in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University. Her insights have been featured in publications like Shape, U.S. News & World Report, and Prevention magazine.

