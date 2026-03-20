Reinventing the Wine Festival: How One Company is Changing the Way Gen Z Drinkers in the U.S. are Enjoying Wine Festivals

"It [was] the overall experience mattered most," said Feaster Co-Founder Dax Droski. "Gen Z is drawn to the feeling of being part of something bigger – the moments people could capture were the priority, with other elements complementing that experience rather than defining it." Post this

Founded by the U.S. based start-up company, Feaster, in 2023, the team (led by Dax Droski and Adam Bloch who have each been hosting events for 2+ decades) came to find that younger generations, like Gen Z and younger Millennials, had a shift in priorities that revolved around music, wine and outdoor festivals.

"It became clear over time that the overall experience mattered most," said Feaster Co-Founder Dax Droski. "Gen Z is drawn to the feeling of being part of something bigger – the shared energy, everyone dressed in one color, moving together to globally recognized DJs. The atmosphere and the moments people could capture and remember were the priority, with rosé, food trucks and other elements complementing that experience rather than defining it."

After hosting Rosé Disco three times in Vancouver, once in Toronto and once in Kelowna, the seasoned industry vets – who have produced 24 festivals in multiple markets (including everything from whiskey and beer festivals to horse racing and country music festivals), now have their sights set on the U.S. market.

Come March 28, 2026 they will host their very first Rosé Disco wine festival at the Tempe Beach Park (mere minutes away from the Gen Z-ers attending Arizona State University), in Tempe, Arizona.

The 21+ only event promises "iconic wines, chef pop-ups, and world-class DJ sets. all set in a pink-and-white paradise. link your crew, and lose track of time between the music, the sunshine, and the rosé. every corner's a photo op — golden-hour glow, glass in hand, vibes immaculate."

Vibes is right. And the initial reaction after tickets went on sale mid-January proved true with staggering sales numbers,

"Given the response we've seen over the last 3 years we know we are on the right track," said Feaster Co-Founder Adam Bloch. "We have reinvented the wine festival."

For more information on Rosé Disco or to purchase tickets (ranging from $20 - $115/person) or VIP tables, visit www.rosedisco.com/tempe.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Feaster, 1 4802206051, [email protected], https://www.wearefeaster.com/

SOURCE Rosé Disco