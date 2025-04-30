ReinventNYC Rewrites the Carbon Playbook for New York Next Big Step

"New York is evolving. Regulations are tightening. And buildings need tools that can evolve with them—tools that provide clarity, flexibility, and speed in an increasingly complex compliance environment." — Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and CEO of Bubblynet Post this

"That's one of the most ambitious urban carbon mandates anywhere in the world—and ReinventNYC was created specifically to meet it," said Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and CEO of Bubblynet. "We know New York buildings. We know the complexity. ReinventNYC was built from the ground up for this city—with local insight, fast deployment, and zero disruption."

Tackling Compliance, Complexity, and Cost

New York City is home to approximately 50,000 buildings impacted by Local Law 97, which covers nearly 60% of the city's total building area. With emissions limits tightening in 2030, penalties are poised to increase—and many buildings are nowhere near ready. (2) Most covered buildings will need to cut carbon emissions by 26% from current levels to meet 2030 targets, requiring sweeping retrofits, real-time energy monitoring, or alternate compliance strategies. (2)

But with outdated infrastructure and limited visibility into energy use, most owners are flying blind—and paying the price. A mid-size commercial building emitting 1,500 metric tons of CO₂ over its cap would face over $400,000 per year in penalties alone, at the current $268-per-ton rate. (3) Many buildings, particularly those built before modern efficiency codes, are significantly above the legal threshold and will need a path forward—fast.

"This isn't just about avoiding fines," said Zaniboni. "It's about giving building owners the tools to optimize energy use, cut costs, and meet the climate mandate without compromising operations."

Wireless Intelligence That Cuts Carbon—And Costs

Reinventing NYC isn't just about compliance—it's about unlocking efficiency at every level of a building's operation. With its modular, retrofit-ready design, the platform requires no invasive installations, and its wireless mesh architecture ensures robust, building-wide coverage.

Key benefits include:

Plug-and-play connectivity: No new wiring or control rooms required

Automated LL97 compliance: Track, log, and report emissions in real time

Energy savings: Smart lighting, occupancy sensors, and HVAC integration reduce waste

Data-driven ESG reporting: Aligns with GRESB, LEED, and other frameworks

Scalable architecture: From boutique buildings to multi-tenant skyscrapers

Pioneering the Future of Urban Carbon Compliance

Local Law 97 is the most aggressive building emissions legislation in the country—but it won't be the last. As New York City commits to carbon neutrality by 2050, LL97 is just the first wave in a broader transformation of how buildings are designed, operated, and regulated. (4)

Bubblynet's Reinvent NYC platform answers that call—serving as both a compliance accelerator and a launchpad for smarter energy performance. For landlords and property managers, it offers a streamlined path forward. For the city, it represents a market-ready example of scalable, technology-driven climate action.

To showcase the platform in action, ReinventNYC is now available for demonstration at Bubblynet's showroom, located at 20 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018—offering building owners and property managers a firsthand look at how wireless intelligence can transform compliance and operations.

ReinventNYC: Leading the Charge for Smart, Scalable Carbon Compliance Across Cities

ReinventNYC isn't just helping the city meet its emissions goals—it's redefining what compliance looks like in the nation's most ambitious climate policy environment. As the city enforces Local Law 97, with its May 1st reporting deadline and aggressive emissions caps, commercial building owners urgently need solutions that are fast to deploy, cost-effective, and built for complexity. ReinventNYC delivers exactly that.

"We're not just helping New York adapt—we're setting a new standard for smart compliance across the country," said Zaniboni. "LL97 is just the beginning. Reinvent NYC is the platform that will help NYC thrive in a low-carbon future."

Beyond carbon tracking and compliance, the system helps organizations meet broader ESG goals, engage investors and tenants with transparent performance data, and position themselves for the evolving clean energy economy. As demand rises for buildings that are both sustainable and cost-efficient, ReinventNYC bridges the gap between operational performance and environmental responsibility.

"This is about resilience," Zaniboni added. "New York is evolving. Regulations are tightening. And buildings need tools that can evolve with them—tools that provide clarity, flexibility, and speed in an increasingly complex compliance environment."

About BubblyNet

Fabio Zaniboni, a visionary armed with 30 years in technology and the last 15 years in lighting & controls, leads BubblyNet, a software company with the goal of making buildings sustainable and human-centric. BubblyNet, based in Clearwater, FL, specializes in smart building automation utilizing Bluetooth® ️Mesh technology to create scalable, decentralized wireless networks. By leveraging the lighting system as a communication backbone, BubblyNet enables seamless integration of various IoT functions, such as occupancy, energy management, air quality monitoring and noise masking. From office buildings and airports to hotels and cultural facilities, their technology is a valuable asset in enhancing sustainability, workplace productivity and improving employee well-being and trust. For more information, visit https://bubblynet.com/.

References:

1. Kingson, Jennifer A. "New York Jump-Starts the "Building Decarbonization" Trend." Axios, 9 Jan. 2024, axios.com/2024/01/09/building-decarbonization-local-law-97-new-york-climate-change.

2. Urban Green Council . "NYC Building Emissions Law: Local Law 97." Feb. 2023.

3. NYC.gov | The Mayor's Office of Operations. "Calculation of Emission Limits for Buildings." Cityofnewyork.us, 2024, rules.cityofnewyork.us/rule/calculation-of-emission-limits-for-buildings/.

4. NYC Accelerator. "Local Law 97." Accelerator.nyc, 2025, accelerator.nyc/ll97.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE ReinventNYC