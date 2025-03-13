Reinvestment Fund Launches "Why" Campaign As It Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Reinvestment Fund Reinforces Its Commitment to its Mission & Community As It Looks To The Next 40 Years

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Reinvestment Fund, a nationally-focused Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) headquartered in Philadelphia and Atlanta, proudly launched its new "Why" Campaign, a year-long, multi-media campaign reinforcing its commitment to building equitable, thriving communities in honor of the organization's 40th anniversary and enduring legacy of research, reinvestment, and rebuilding for lasting impact.

"Reinvestment Fund has had the opportunity to work and serve our community for 40 years, an accomplishment we are deeply proud of. During those 40 years, we've seen that change doesn't happen overnight—it happens one investment, one policy, one community at a time," said Patricia Smith, co-founding chair of Reinvestment Fund's Board of Directors. "With the 'Why' Campaign, we're looking back on what we've done while charting a course toward what we will continue to do: invest in people, in neighborhoods, and in a future where equity and opportunity are accessible to all."

The anniversary campaign will focus on three key pillars: research, reinvestment and rebuilding for change. The simple yet powerful focus areas aim to speak to Reinvestment Fund's unwavering dedication to fostering economic opportunity, advancing community resilience, and ensuring lasting social progress.

"Our work is only possible with the hard work and dedication of Reinvestment's Fund team and leadership. We have a history of talented visionaries leading our efforts, and our current team is equipped to take on today's challenges and champion our mission," said Saul Behar, chair of Reinvestment Fund's Board of Directors. "Reinvestment Fund's impact in Philadelphia and the dozens of communities we serve around the nation has been transformational, but most importantly, the investments we've made and partnerships we've built will continue to enable new opportunities for thousands of people for years to come."

In the spirit of research, reinvestment and rebuilding for change, Reinvestment Fund made three major loan announcements supporting organizations across the country as part of the launch of the Why campaign:

Called to Serve CDC in Philadelphia secured a $4.2M loan to redevelop the vacant Zion Baptist Church Annex into the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan Community Impact Center, a community center and hub featuring a primary care medical clinic, space for afterschool, arts and violence intervention programs, a cafe and bookstore, and training facilities for community healthcare workers. The project was funded utilizing both New Markets Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. It is community based and will be LEED Silver certified. Construction on the project is expected to be completed in 2026.





Tivoli Theatre Foundation (TFF) in Chattanooga, TN secured $21M in loans to complete their $71M project rehabilitating of the historic Tivoli Theatre in the heart of the city's downtown core. Utilizing both New Markets Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits, the project includes the rehabilitation of more than 56,000 square feet of theatre space as well as the redevelopment of the adjacent, 65,905 square feet building into office, retail, educational space, and a rooftop restaurant to recreate the combined Tivoli Performing Arts Center. The Center will be home to expanded arts programming for the community and serve as a catalyst for the continued economic revitalization of downtown Chattanooga . The multi-year project will reach full operational capacity by 2030 while the theatre will reopen in late 2026.

"Our Why campaign isn't just a look back but a glimpse into the future. We are grounded in our mission of creating opportunity for underserved people and places as we continue to expand our work to reach more communities and connect with more partners who share our commitment to an equitable future," said Donald Hinkle-Brown, president and CEO at Reinvestment Fund. "As we look forward to the next 40 years of service, our team and partners are ready to take on new and bigger challenges in the coming weeks, months and years with one investment, one community, one neighborhood and one dream at a time."

Reinvestment Fund was founded in 1985 by community members in an effort to make the Philadelphia region a more equitable place for all. In the 40 years since its founding, Reinvestment Fund has expanded to two offices and more than 80 staff across the country. To date, Reinvestment Fund has made more than $3.2B in investments that have resulted in nearly 50,000 permanent jobs, nearly 30,000 homes, nearly 30M square feet of community and commercial space and more than 300 grocery stores. It is estimated that Reinvestment Fund's work has positively impacted more than 2M people across the country, many of whom are children and their families.

For more information about Reinvestment Fund and the "Why" Campaign, visit why.reinvestment.com.

About Reinvestment Fund

Reinvestment Fund is a mission-driven financial institution committed to making communities work for all people. We bring financial and analytical tools to partnerships that work to ensure that people in communities across the country have the opportunities they strive for: affordable places to live, access to nutritious food and health care, schools where their children can flourish, and strong, local businesses that support jobs. We use data to understand markets and how transactions can have the most powerful impact, which has consistently earned us the top Aeris rating of AAA for financial strength and four stars for impact management. Our asset and risk management systems have also earned us an AA- rating from S&P. Since our inception in 1985, Reinvestment Fund has provided over $3.2 billion in financing to strengthen neighborhoods, scale social enterprises, and build resilient communities. Learn more at reinvestment.com.

