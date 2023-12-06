Reiter Affiliated Companies, LLC ("RAC") Announces CEO Transition: A New Chapter in Leadership

Reiter Affiliated Companies, a multi-national berry producer for Driscoll's, announces CEO transition, marking a new chapter in company leadership.

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 20 years with the company marked by exemplary leadership, Hector Lujan has decided to step down as the CEO of Reiter Affiliated Companies. Hector's remarkable contributions propelled the company to unprecedented growth, cultivating an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that remains today.

Hector expressed his sincere gratitude for the opportunity to lead RAC, saying, "It has been an incredible journey, and one that I am extremely proud to have been part of for so many years. We achieved many great things together as a company, and I am confident RAC will continue to build upon that success for generations to come."

The RAC Board of Directors has appointed Jesus Madrazo as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 4, 2023. As a trusted member of the Board of Directors for the past four years, Jesus steps into his leadership role as a seasoned industry professional, with a wealth of agriculture sector experience, and a shared commitment to the company values of honesty, fairness, and respect.

In a statement, Jesus Madrazo shared, "I am honored to take on this new leadership role at RAC and look forward to continuing our commitment to provide Driscoll's with the highest quality and reliability as a berry grower, while remaining invested in the enrichment of our people and communities."

Hector Lujan will remain involved during the transition period through the end of the year, to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. The entire RAC community embraces its appreciation to Hector, offering their enduring friendship and respect, as he moves forward in his career. RAC will be welcoming and engaging Jesus as it embarks on an exciting new chapter of opportunities under his leadership.

Media Contact

Courtney Catalano, Reiter Affiliated Companies, 8054072413, [email protected], www.berry.net

SOURCE Reiter Affiliated Companies