Rejuuuuve4You Announces Acquisition of Dr. Roche's Office and New Strategic Partnerships with Urban Aesthetics and Women's Excellence

Rejuuuuve4You has officially acquired Dr. Roche's Bloomfield Hills office and entered into strategic partnerships with Urban Aesthetics and Women's Excellence. This move expands their footprint in Michigan and enhances their ability to deliver comprehensive cosmetic, wellness, and women's health services under one collaborative network. Patients will benefit from broader access to surgical expertise, aesthetics, and integrated care across multiple locations.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rejuuuuve4You, a leading provider of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic services, is proud to announce the official acquisition of Dr. Roche's office in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. This exciting expansion strengthens our commitment to delivering advanced surgical and non-invasive cosmetic treatments in a patient-centered, state-of-the-art setting.
As part of this strategic move, Rejuuuuve4You is also proud to enter into partnerships with two powerhouse organizations: Urban Aesthetics, a modern wellness and beauty brand with locations in Lake Orion, Lapeer, and Royal Oak, and Women's Excellence, a trusted leader in comprehensive OB/GYN care across Michigan.
"Our goal has always been to combine beauty, wellness, and innovation under one roof," said [Founder/CEO Name], Founder of Rejuuuuve4You. "By acquiring Dr. Roche's legacy practice and joining forces with Urban and Women's Excellence, we're creating a true continuum of care that supports patients through every stage of life—from health and hormones to surgical and aesthetic goals."
The former Dr. Roche office will now operate under the Rejuuuuve4You name, with expanded offerings in cosmetic surgery, injectables, wellness therapies, and hormone optimization. Patients can expect the same personalized care with even more treatment options, including advanced body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and regenerative wellness services.
What This Means for Patients:
Access to top-tier providers and surgical expertise
Seamless integration of women's health, aesthetics, and wellness
More locations, expanded services, and continued excellence in care
With this acquisition and new partnerships, Rejuuuuve4You is proud to lead a new era in health and beauty—where total transformation starts from the inside out.
For more information or to book a consultation, visit http://www.rejuuuuve4you.com or call 248-338-1110.
