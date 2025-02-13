Rejuvenate Your Smile with Dental Implants at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Ideal candidates for dental implants are non-smokers who maintain good oral health, including sufficient jawbone density and healthy gums without gum disease. Post this

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are synthetic tooth roots surgically placed into the jawbone. Made of biocompatible titanium, which is commonly used in medical replacements like hip and knee joints, implants are a safe, long-lasting solution. Once in place, a replacement tooth is attached to the post. The new tooth can be either permanent or removable, with permanent options providing greater stability and a more natural feel.

Who Are Ideal Candidates?

Ideal candidates for dental implants are non-smokers who maintain good oral health, including sufficient jawbone density and healthy gums without gum disease. Implants are an effective solution for individuals who have lost one or more teeth and wish to restore both function and aesthetics.

The Many Benefits of Dental Implants

Natural Look and Feel: Implants provide a realistic appearance and sensation that closely resembles natural teeth.

Boost in Self-Confidence: Patients can feel confident when speaking, eating, or smiling without concern.

Durability: Unlike natural teeth, implants are not susceptible to decay or sensitivity.

No Impact on Adjacent Teeth: Implants do not require grinding or altering neighboring teeth.

Secure Fit: No slipping, clicking, or reliance on adhesives—implants are securely anchored.

Reproducing a Natural Space: Gaps between teeth can be recreated when necessary.

Comfort: Implants don't require a plastic covering over the roof of your mouth.

Long-Term Success: Dental implants have a 95% success rate over 10 years.

About Dr. Todd Britten and Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Todd Britten, a leading periodontal specialist, is committed to providing exceptional care in implant dentistry. He received his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Florida, as well as a Master's Degree and Certificate in Periodontology and Implant Dentistry. Additionally, he completed advanced training at the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry. Dr. Britten is one of the only board-certified periodontists in Pinellas County and is an active member of several prestigious dental associations, including the American Academy of Periodontology, American Dental Association, and Florida Association of Periodontists.

Contact Information

To learn more about Dr. Britten's dental implant and periodontal services, please call (727) 586-2681 or visit http://www.brittenperio.com.

Media Contact

Britten Periodontics, Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, 727-586-2681, [email protected], www.brittenperio.cm

Twitter

SOURCE Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry