RejuvenI & Hodari MD Dermatology Expands Team to Better Serve Chico, CA Community

RejuvenI & Hodari MD is pleased to announce the expansion of its team to better serve the needs of patients in the Chico, CA community. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kafele Hodari, the practice is committed to providing the highest quality of compassionate and advanced care to its patients.

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RejuvenI & Hodari MD is pleased to announce the expansion of its team to better serve the needs of patients in the Chico, CA community. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kafele Hodari, the practice is committed to providing the highest quality of compassionate and advanced care to its patients.

The team at RejuvenI & Hodari MD now includes Marianna Almanza, PA-C, Imelda Mata, PA-C, Kirsten Schwab, PA-C, Gagan Takhar, PA-C, Ann Frisius, FNP-C, Jina Bryant, FNP and Ramneet Basra, PA-C. These highly trained medical and cosmetic dermatology providers bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the practice, allowing for more same-day and next-day appointments to be available to patients.

RejuvenI & Hodari MD is committed to caring for all patients in the community, including those patients at Tribal Health Facilities. The team regularly visits these clinics to provide skincare services to its patients, demonstrating their dedication to improving the health and well-being of the native community.

"We are excited to welcome our new providers to the team and expand our services to better serve the needs of our patients," said Dr. Hodari. "Our commitment to the community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to be able to provide same-day and next-day appointments to ensure our patients receive the care they need when they need it."

Patients looking to schedule an appointment at RejuvenI or Hodari MD can do so by scheduling online at RejuvenI.com or by calling the practice at 530.342.8295. The practice accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare, HMO, and PPO plans.

For more information about RejuvenI by Hodari MD and its services, visit RejuvenI.com.

Contact: Jennifer Thomson

Address: 80 Declaration Drive, Chico, CA 95973

Phone: 530.342.8295

Website: RejuvenI.com

Media Contact

Nichole Volk, PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, 1 6156300805, [email protected], phynet.com

SOURCE PhyNet Dermatology, LLC