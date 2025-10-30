Rekap Ditches Resumes Amid Wave of AI-Driven Hiring Changes

Rekap is ditching resumes. The AI-native company now hires engineers through GitHub links and an AI-led interview, prioritizing real skills and problem-solving over static credentials.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rekap, the AI-native relationship operating system, announced a bold shift in its hiring process: no more resumes.
Instead of having candidates waste time polishing a resume or prompting ChatGPT to tailor a cover letter, engineering candidates can apply by sharing their GitHub link and taking a short AI-led interview. The goal is simple: see how people actually work, not how well they summarize it.
"Resumes are an old-school solution which no longer serves today's candidates and organizations," said Lyndsay Donhoff, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rekap. "They tell you who someone was, not what they can do. We'd rather look at real code, real collaboration patterns, and how someone thinks when faced with a real-world problem."
Rekap's AI-first interview process, powered by its own platform, evaluates technical reasoning, communication style, and problem-solving approaches. Each candidate's first round is conducted by an AI interviewer trained on Rekap's engineering values and real project data.
"We built Rekap to help companies understand how work actually gets done," said Donhoff. "So it made no sense for us to use outdated hiring artifacts that tell you nothing about how someone works. AI-native organizations need AI-native hiring."
According to workplace transparency platform Glassdoor, the average corporate job posting receives around 250 resumes, a volume that's forcing organizations to rethink how AI can help surface quality candidates at scale. Rekap's approach shows what an AI-native hiring process looks like: one that values creativity and real contribution over static credentials. It offers a glimpse into how the future of work will balance technology with humanity.
Rekap is currently hiring for engineering roles across AI systems, backend infrastructure, and product design. Interested candidates can apply by submitting their GitHub profile at https://app.rekap.com/voice-agents/engineers/embeddable-widget/
Rekap is an AI-native relationship operating system for organizations that captures how work actually happens to help teams make better decisions, faster. By turning organizational interactions into structured knowledge, Rekap builds a living graph of relationships and workflows that helps companies operate smarter.
