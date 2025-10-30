Rekap Ditches Resumes Amid Wave of AI-Driven Hiring Changes

Resumes are an old-school solution which no longer serves today's candidates and organizations. They tell you who someone was, not what they can do. We'd rather look at real code, real collaboration patterns, and how someone thinks when faced with a real-world problem. Post this

"Resumes are an old-school solution which no longer serves today's candidates and organizations," said Lyndsay Donhoff, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rekap. "They tell you who someone was, not what they can do. We'd rather look at real code, real collaboration patterns, and how someone thinks when faced with a real-world problem."

Rekap's AI-first interview process, powered by its own platform, evaluates technical reasoning, communication style, and problem-solving approaches. Each candidate's first round is conducted by an AI interviewer trained on Rekap's engineering values and real project data.

"We built Rekap to help companies understand how work actually gets done," said Donhoff. "So it made no sense for us to use outdated hiring artifacts that tell you nothing about how someone works. AI-native organizations need AI-native hiring."

According to workplace transparency platform Glassdoor, the average corporate job posting receives around 250 resumes, a volume that's forcing organizations to rethink how AI can help surface quality candidates at scale. Rekap's approach shows what an AI-native hiring process looks like: one that values creativity and real contribution over static credentials. It offers a glimpse into how the future of work will balance technology with humanity.

Rekap is currently hiring for engineering roles across AI systems, backend infrastructure, and product design. Interested candidates can apply by submitting their GitHub profile at https://app.rekap.com/voice-agents/engineers/embeddable-widget/

About Rekap

Rekap is an AI-native relationship operating system for organizations that captures how work actually happens to help teams make better decisions, faster. By turning organizational interactions into structured knowledge, Rekap builds a living graph of relationships and workflows that helps companies operate smarter.

For more information, visit rekap.com.

Media Contact

Adam Corey, Rekap, 1 720-552-5202, [email protected], rekap.com

SOURCE Rekap