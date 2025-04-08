Rekord AG and A.DNA Data AG Forge Strategic Deal to Enhance Corporate Data Integrity

"Together, we're empowering companies to turn their most important data into a verifiable, tamper-proof asset." — James Marchant, CEO & Co-Founder, Rekord AG Post this

Solutions include purpose-built digital data rooms designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout critical corporate events. These secure environments facilitate efficient fundraising, M&A transactions, and ongoing investor relations by providing a transparent, organised, and immutable space to manage and share key business documents and data with stakeholders.

Daniel Huber, CEO of A.DNA, commented:

"Ensuring the integrity and verifiability of corporate data is paramount in today's regulatory environment. By integrating Rekord's cutting-edge verification technology into our platform, we are enhancing our commitment to providing clients with the most secure and reliable data management solutions available."

This partnership is poised to deliver significant benefits to companies seeking to streamline their compliance processes and enhance data security. By leveraging blockchain technology, the integrated solution will offer unparalleled data authenticity, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring that corporate records are tamper-proof.

James Marchant, CEO and Co-Founder of Rekord AG, added:

"A.DNA's platform is a leader in corporate data management, and we are excited to bring our verification capabilities to their ecosystem. Together, we will provide companies with a seamless solution to ensure their data is not only well-organised but also verifiable and secure."

The collaboration between Rekord AG and A.DNA marks a significant advancement in the field of corporate data governance. Companies utilising the integrated platform can expect improved efficiency in managing compliance-related documents, enhanced trust in data integrity, and a solid foundation for future growth and investment.

About Rekord

Rekord is the verifiable data standard. Its platform enables any system, sensor, or software to anchor data on-chain for later verification, ensuring a single source of truth across industries like finance, agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, and legal. Learn more at rekord.io

About A.DNA

A.DNA is a software solution that enables companies to store, organise, verify, share, and hash their most important data and events—their corporate "DNA"—on the blockchain. With features like immutable data storage, encryption, and asset tokenisation, A.DNA assists companies in achieving good governance and compliance throughout their lifecycle. Learn more at adna.io

Media Contact

James Marchant, Rekord AG, 44 7825726868, [email protected], www.rekord.io

SOURCE Rekord AG