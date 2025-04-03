Rekord AG Signs Strategic CHF 3.1 Million License and Subscription Deal with Pondus to Enhance Traceability in the Poultry Sector

"With Rekord, we're adding a layer of integrity and auditability that's critical in today's data-driven world." – Claire Lewis, Founder of Pondus. Post this

Through this partnership, Pondus will embed Rekord's API and blockchain-based verification platform into its AI-driven weighing and monitoring solutions. Every weight measurement, behavioural insight, and welfare indicator captured by Pondus' systems will now be cryptographically secured, creating tamper-proof, independently verifiable records that elevate the trust and transparency of on-farm data.

James Marchant, Founder of Rekord, commented:

"Pondus is a forward-thinking company that understands the value of trust and transparency in agricultural technology. By embedding Rekord into their ecosystem, they're not just raising the bar for data accuracy — they're creating a new benchmark for what verifiable poultry performance looks like."

The partnership also expands Rekord's own offering by introducing powerful computer vision and AI capabilities alongside its existing traceability infrastructure. This opens new opportunities across agriculture, animal welfare, and beyond — showcasing how decentralised data and smart tech can work hand in hand.

Claire Lewis, Founder of Pondus, added:

"Our mission at Pondus has always been to empower producers with data they can trust. With Rekord, we're adding a layer of integrity and auditability that's critical in today's data-driven world — from insurance claims to compliance checks. Rekord becomes the secure spine of our data architecture, and together we're pushing the industry forward."

The partnership brings powerful advantages to both organisations and their customers.

For Pondus, Rekord delivers a tamper-proof foundation for audit logging, compliance reporting, and on-demand evidence generation — strengthening trust in every data point they deliver to producers. For Rekord, the integration of Pondus' advanced AI and computer vision capabilities expands the scope and utility of the data verified through its platform, reinforcing its leadership in the smart agriculture sector. And for poultry producers, integrators and other stakeholders, the combined solution offers a new level of confidence — with every insight cryptographically secured, timestamped, and independently verifiable.

The benefits extend beyond the farm to the end consumer.

By enabling higher standards of traceability and welfare verification, this partnership supports a more transparent and accountable food supply chain. Consumers can have greater confidence that the chicken they purchase is produced responsibly, with digitally verifiable records that back up claims around welfare, quality, and sustainability.

Pondus, recently valued at over £25 million, already serves a wide range of customers across the globe, and this agreement further strengthens its ability to deliver trusted, audit-ready solutions at scale — underpinned by Rekord's verifiable infrastructure.

The deal also includes access to Rekord's Keystone service, enabling Pondus clients to request on-demand, cryptographic evidence packs for use in litigation, insurance claims, and regulatory audits — all backed by verifiable data provenance.

As both companies scale across international markets, this partnership highlights a powerful convergence of real-time AI, advanced hardware, and verifiable infrastructure — laying the foundation for a more trusted and data-driven food production ecosystem.

About Rekord

Rekord is the verifiable data standard. Its platform enables any system, sensor, or software to anchor data on-chain for later verification, ensuring a single source of truth across industries like agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, and legal. Learn more at rekord.io

About Pondus

Pondus is a leading provider of AI and computer vision technology for the poultry sector, delivering intelligent on-farm systems that optimise welfare, performance, and profitability. Learn more at pondus.xyz

