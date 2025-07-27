Rekord and E-Livestock Partner to Secure Cattle Financing with Immutable Data

"After showcasing our platform at Africa's premier agricultural exhibition, this partnership with Rekord provides the technological foundation and scalability needed for global expansion. Their verification capabilities transform our livestock data from simple records into courtroom-grade evidence," Post this

The collaboration addresses a critical challenge facing African farmers: proving livestock authenticity and health status to secure fair financing. E-Livestock's digital platform enables farmers to leverage their cattle as loan collateral while ensuring payment reflects true animal value through tamper-proof verification rather than trust-based systems.

Operating across Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and Uganda, E-Livestock creates cryptographic 'identity documents' for individual animals that cannot be forged or altered. Each digital record captures ownership details, vaccination histories, and movement patterns with mathematical certainty that banks and buyers can verify independently.

The technology integrates RFID ear tags with mobile applications, while Rekord's verification infrastructure anchors this data to public blockchain networks. This creates an immutable chain of evidence that eliminates intermediaries, reduces transaction costs, and prevents data manipulation throughout the supply chain.

"After showcasing our platform at Africa's premier agricultural exhibition, this partnership with Rekord provides the technological foundation and scalability needed for global expansion. Their verification capabilities transform our livestock data from simple records into courtroom-grade evidence," explained Christopher Light, E-Livestock's founder.

The partnership leverages Rekord's cryptographic verification to maximise farmer compensation while minimising operational overhead. As E-Livestock expands into additional territories, Rekord will provide both technical infrastructure and advisory services to support rapid scaling.

The combined solution enables tokenized ownership proof, end-to-end supply chain transparency, community financial empowerment, and access to international markets through verified agricultural credentials.

"This collaboration showcases blockchain's potential beyond digital payments to solve fundamental economic challenges. Our verification technology creates measurable social impact by democratising access to capital markets. E-Livestock exemplifies how verifiable data and trust-as-a-service can transform traditional industries," noted James Marchant, Rekord CEO.

The absence of standardised, verified livestock identification systems currently prevents coordinated responses to disease outbreaks and climate challenges. E-Livestock's data transparency approach offers a foundation for global agricultural coordination and improved food security.

About E-Livestock

Based in Washington DC's biotechnology hub, E-Livestock Global Inc. transforms rural farming economics through verified cattle tracking systems. The company combines advanced yet accessible technology with practical agricultural expertise to deliver scalable traceability solutions. Co-founded by technology specialist Chris Light and cattle industry expert Max Makuvise, the venture prioritises smallholder farmer empowerment through proven data integrity. Initially deployed in Zimbabwe, the platform is rapidly expanding across African markets.

About Rekord AG

Rekord is setting the standard in data verification technology, creating tamper-proof records through mathematical verification anchored to public blockchain networks. The company's platform provides courtroom-grade evidence for regulatory compliance and dispute resolution across financial services, agriculture, manufacturing, and professional services. Founded by James Marchant, Rekord delivers "Trust-as-a-Service" through simple API integration, turning months of compliance work into minutes while eliminating data disputes. For more information, visit rekord.com.

Media Contact

James Marchant, Rekord AG, 44 7825726868, [email protected], www.rekord.io

