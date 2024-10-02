Relatable Contemporary Christian Fictional Story Will Strike a Chord With Teens and Adults Alike

Xulon Press presents intriguing fiction – a story of ecumenical Christian faith and transformation that promises, "with God all things are possible."
PINETOP, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mindy Savoia penned her fifth book, a compelling fictional story, sure to be enjoyed by teen and adult readers in REVIVAL!: We Have Ignition! ($15.99, paperback, 9798868503993; $7.99, e-book, 9798868504006).
Savoia's new fiction follows main character, Evangeline Gold (E.V.), a resilient high school senior. Like many teens, E.V. struggles to recognize her place in a world of turmoil and has yet to discover her untapped spiritual gifts. While making friends has always been challenging, in a post-pandemic culture, E.V. had hopes of returning to a semblance of normalcy at school but held few expectations of aligning with her peers. However, during an interesting series of events, E.V. encounters new acquaintances. Just when life begins to look up, a threatening darkness, designed to control much of the world, ensues. Readers will be enthralled with the story and see themselves and each other in this novel.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Savoia said, "This novel had already been set in motion for a number of years. I credit ideas for segments of the work from a series of my dreams that spanned from 2020 – 2021. The dreams occurred before modern-day college campus revivals began to radiate. We are on the cusp of a momentous harvest of souls that will stem from the youth and transition many of us into an awesome future."
Mindy Savoia is a retired educator and K-12 principal who lives in the mountains of northern Arizona with her husband. Savoia's life remains an adventure packed with many blessings. She believes that being in relationship with the Lord is key. Her activities have included: Intercessory Prayer Groups, Director of Religious Education, Adult and Youth Group Retreats, Public Speaking, Music Ministry, and Youth Choir Director for ages 9 to 99. Savoia loves to cook, write music, play guitar, sing, hike and spend time with family. You can follow the author at http://www.mindysavoia.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. REVIVAL!: We Have Ignition! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
