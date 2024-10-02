Relatable Contemporary Christian Fictional Story Will Strike a Chord With Teens and Adults Alike

"This novel had already been set in motion for a number of years. I credit ideas for segments of the work from a series of my dreams that spanned from 2020 – 2021." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Savoia said, "This novel had already been set in motion for a number of years. I credit ideas for segments of the work from a series of my dreams that spanned from 2020 – 2021. The dreams occurred before modern-day college campus revivals began to radiate. We are on the cusp of a momentous harvest of souls that will stem from the youth and transition many of us into an awesome future."

Mindy Savoia is a retired educator and K-12 principal who lives in the mountains of northern Arizona with her husband. Savoia's life remains an adventure packed with many blessings. She believes that being in relationship with the Lord is key. Her activities have included: Intercessory Prayer Groups, Director of Religious Education, Adult and Youth Group Retreats, Public Speaking, Music Ministry, and Youth Choir Director for ages 9 to 99. Savoia loves to cook, write music, play guitar, sing, hike and spend time with family. You can follow the author at http://www.mindysavoia.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. REVIVAL!: We Have Ignition! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

