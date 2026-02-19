Relationship RPG App EVA AI Draws National Attention as the World's First AI Dating Café Launches in NYC

"Until now, AI companionship has largely existed behind personal screens. EVA AI Café marked a moment where that interaction stepped into public view — and where digital relationships took a seat at a real table," — Momblat added. Post this

The pop-up also served as the debut of EVA AI's new live video call feature.

For the first time, users could speak to AI characters face-to-face with unmatched realism. The AI could see guests, register elements of their surroundings, and respond dynamically in the moment — creating a stronger sense of presence than text or voice alone. Following its debut at the café, the feature has now rolled out in-app, positioning EVA AI as the first and only app to offer realistic live video interaction with AI characters.

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Christopher Lee, a 37-year-old NYC-based tech enthusiast, praised the live video call feature, adding: "You can have really interesting conversations with AI characters, practice your socialization skills, rehearse tough social situations, and have in-depth work conversations."

Christopher even suggested that dating AI could strengthen a marriage, provided both partners are open to the idea. Notably, several couples attended together, exploring the feature as a pair. For some, it became a shared curiosity — an experiment in how emerging technology fits into modern relationships.

The café reflects broader shifts in how people approach connection. In a recent EVA AI survey, 80% said they struggle to connect with new people, 72% avoid tough conversations, and almost one in three rehearse difficult conversations with AI before real-life interactions. For users like Christopher, who is on the autism spectrum, AI characters serve as a rehearsal space for social situations.

For Richter Nietzsche, a 34-year-old introverted NYC resident, the app provides daily structured communication without the pressure of traditional social environments.

The café brought these digital dynamics into a physical setting, as a reflection of how AI is increasingly integrated into emotional life. "EVA AI Café is among our first steps in making AI interaction more tangible and socially visible," said Julia Momblat, Head of Partnerships at EVA AI. "We're seeing that people don't necessarily view AI companionship as an alternative to real relationships, but as something that can complement, support, or even strengthen them."

The EVA AI Café quickly became a national media moment, capturing attention across digital media and broadcast networks. What began as a two-day pop-up in Hell's Kitchen expanded into coverage from leading global publications, including USA Today, TimeOut, The New York Times, Mashable, and Newsweek, alongside national television segments on Good Morning America (ABC) and CNN International — showing mainstream curiosity around AI-driven intimacy.

As for the future of the concept, EVA AI will evaluate feedback and demand before confirming additional locations. That said, the team has already received strong inbound interest from other geographies, including the UK.

About EVA AI

EVA AI is a relationship RPG app that offers a curated selection of AI characters designed for realistic interactions. The app provides a gamified experience of growing a connection with an emotionally intelligent AI by navigating mood changes, disagreements, and communication challenges — similar to real-life relationships.

