Relativity Space Set for Cape Canaveral Blast Off Thanks to Penetron Technology

"Relativity Space is in the business of developing and manufacturing space launch vehicles and rocket engines for commercial launch services," notes Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Most notably, the company manufactures their rocket parts using an innovative 3D technology."

The most recent upgrade and expansion of the LC-16 site included work on the concrete launch pad and flume, a payload processing facility, and a launch control center. Completion of this multi-year project enables Relativity Space to continue the development and testing of its heavy-lift Terran R rocket system, which features a reusable first stage powered by 13 Aeon R engines. The company is working towards a 2026 first flight for Terran R from the LC-16 site.

"Because of the marine environment and the nature of the soil at the launch pad site – it's essentially built on beach sand immediately adjacent to the ocean – it was important to protect the concrete structures from seawater and the associated chloride ion penetration to avoid corrosion of the underlying steel reinforcements," adds Dale Williams. "As a secondary benefit, reducing concrete porosity is beneficial for durability when exposed to rocket exhaust."

Because the LC-16 construction site on Cape Canaveral is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Cemex, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the concrete mix to protect the new concrete launch pad and flume. When treated with PENETRON ADMIX, concrete is impermeable to the corrosive chloride ions prevalent in seawater.

