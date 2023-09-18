Relay For Life of Conejo Valley to Raise Funds to Help End Cancer As We Know It

Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. Tweet this

The 2023 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Conejo Valley, presented by PennyMac, is a free event and the entire community is invited. At 9 AM we kick off the event with opening remarks from Ventura County District 2 Supervisor, Jeff Gorell, Thousand Oaks City Council Member, Bob Engler, Westlake Mayor, Ray Pearl, and retired Agoura Hills Mayor, Linda Northrop. Then Cancer Survivors and Caregivers will lead us in the first lap.

From 9AM to 9PM the event will feature food, games, and live entertainment from local artists such as Doc Rogers Band, Vinyl Gypsies, Breaking Bored, Three Rivers Band, Electric Vinyl, and more. Registered teams host fundraising booths, games, and activities throughout the day for walkers of all ages to participate. After the sun sets, stick around for the emotional and impactful Luminaria Ceremony at 8 PM and silent lap to honor all those who have been touched by cancer in our community.

Together as a community we will "Rock The Cure" and raise funds to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Individuals and groups can form teams that unite to fight back against cancer. Local businesses can also get involved by forming a team and signing on to be an event sponsor and partner in the fight against cancer. Special thanks to top sponsors PennyMac, Insperity, and Premier America Credit Union.

Register for Relay For Life of Conejo Valley or donate at http://www.RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA. Survivors who register online will receive a link to redeem their special shirt to wear with pride.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.

This year Relay For Life of Conejo Valley aims to raise at least $100,000 to further the American Cancer Society's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society's mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey. American Cancer Society services available locally include transportation to cancer treatment appointments, lodging facilities when residents may need to travel out of state for cancer treatment, and 24/7 access to live cancer specialists via video chat on cancer.org and by phone at 800-227-2345.

There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:

Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community. Register as a solo participant, join an existing team, or create a team and invite friends and family to join you. Visit RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA to sign up for Relay and join your community in the fight against cancer.

Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society's fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA or donate to your own team today.

Sponsor: There are many opportunities for local and corporate businesses to get involved with the American Cancer Society through sponsorship and team engagement. Email [email protected] to learn more about how your business can align with the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about Relay For Life or find an event in your area, visit RelayForLife.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Emily Neglia, Marketing Maven, 8622198066, [email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society