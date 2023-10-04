Relay launches small business contest with $100,000 in cash prizes

"Small business isn't the backbone of the economy, small business IS the economy. I'm excited to reward entrepreneurs who are committed to building a permanently profitable business. Their success impacts us all," said Mike Michalowicz. Tweet this

"This contest gets to the core of building a permanently profitable business: the impact that you can create not just in your life, but for your employees and your community. Small business isn't the backbone of the economy, small business IS the economy. I'm excited to reward entrepreneurs who are committed to building a permanently profitable business. Their success impacts us all," said Mike Michalowicz.

Prizes are designed to help winners get closer to achieving their goals—whether that be business growth, financial freedom, or community impact.

Reasons To Be Profitable Contest prizes

Grand Prize: $50,000 in cash. Plus, one year in The Legacy League with Mike Michalowicz , a year of Relay Pro subscription (paid for by Relay), and more!

in cash. Plus, one year in The Legacy League with , a year of Relay Pro subscription (paid for by Relay), and more! Silver Spotlight: $15,000 in cash, Mike Michalowicz's complete book collection, and more.

in cash, complete book collection, and more. Bronze Bonanza: $10,000 in cash, Mike's books, and more.

in cash, Mike's books, and more. Plus, a random Lucky Draw where 50 winners will receive $500 each.

The contest is open to all US business entities, and business owners are invited to complete their applications on Relay's contest page by November 12, 2023.

Hosted by Relay and Mike Michalowicz

Relay is a business banking platform that puts business owners in control of their cash flow. Earlier this year, Relay became the official banking platform for Profit First and Profit First Professionals. Profit First is a behavioral-based cash management methodology, developed by Mike Michalowicz to help small business owners increase profitability.

Yoseph West, Relay's Co-Founder & CEO, said "Building a lasting, financially sustainable—profitable—business takes all you've got. Most of all, it takes purpose. We're on a mission to help you succeed and fulfill that purpose, and the Reasons To Be Profitable Contest is here to propel you towards it."

How to win the $50,000 Grand Prize

The winners of the Grand Prize, the Runner-up and the 3rd place will be determined by a panel of 5 judges. It includes: Mike Michalowicz, Author of Profit First; Lisa Carmen Wang, Author of The Bad Bitch Business Bible; Ron Saharyan, Co-Founder of Profit First Professionals; Elaine Pofeldt, business journalist and Author of Million-Dollar, One Person Business; and business advisor Brian Thompson, JD, CFP®.

The judges will evaluate each application based on storytelling, the impact created by the business, the resilience they've built to get where they are today, how the business is innovating, what financial lessons the entrant has learned along the way, and their reasons to be profitable.

To be eligible for the grand prize, participants will need to open a Relay account, as this step will help Relay verify their business, and it's how the winners will receive their prizes.

$500 x 50 Lucky Draw

In addition to the judged contest, Relay is also running a Lucky Draw, where they'll raffle off $500 to 50 businesses. To enter the draw, all you have to do is complete Step One of the entry by providing your basic information on the contest page. (You do not need to complete the full application to enter the Lucky Draw).

For more details about the contest, eligibility criteria, and how to participate, visit the official announcement. No purchase necessary. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Relay: Relay is an online banking platform that puts small business owners in complete control of their cash flow, helping them acutely understand what they're earning, spending and saving. With Relay, entrepreneurs can make the smartest decisions for their businesses. Disclaimer: Relay is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services and FDIC insurance are provided through Thread Bank and Evolve Bank & Trust; Members FDIC. The Relay Visa® Debit Card is issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

About Profit First: Profit First is a behavioral-based cash management methodology, developed by Mike Michalowicz, that provides business owners with a simple, effective way to manage their cash flow. The system is designed to help businesses prioritize profitability, leading to greater financial stability and success.

