Relay Payments honors Deb LaBree and Roger Mackbach as the 2024 Haul of Fame Winners

"We had an incredible slate of drivers featured in this year's Haul of Fame making it difficult to identify just two winners," said Relay's CEO Ryan Droege. "But in the end, Deb and Roger stood out for their significant contributions and dedication to the trucking community."

Deb and Roger were both nominated because of their inspirational stories and their focus on bringing new people into the role of truck driving.

A truck driver for 18 years, Deb is a key figure in Women in Trucking, serving on the organization's board and the image team. Her commitment to safety and efficiency has earned her many industry awards. She is a role model for aspiring female drivers, exemplifying that women can succeed in trucking.

Roger has been driving trucks for 24 years and returned to the road in 2008 after losing his right arm in a boating accident. He designed a custom prosthetic arm and became one of the first in Maine to qualify for interstate travel with an amputation. Roger advocates for other amputees, helping them regain their CDLs and adapt to life post-amputation.

More than 160 drivers were nominated, and thousands of votes were cast to narrow the competition to five outstanding individuals. In the end, the following judges reviewed each nominee's story to identify the two winners:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

Timothy Dooner, the award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Clarissa Rankin, one of the most well-known female truck drivers, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking

Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments

"Our nation's truck drivers have a thankless yet ever-important job for our economy," said Gordon. "I was honored to serve as a judge for Relay's Haul of Fame contest. It was inspiring to read through the nominations — congratulations to the winners and all the nominees!"

The two winners are being celebrated with an array of prizes, including an all-expenses paid trip to the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in Atlanta Sept. 6th-8th, ahead of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Relay Payments is a primary sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team.

For more information about the Relay Haul of Fame, visit relaypayments.com/hauloffame.

