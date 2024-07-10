Relay Payments launches fraud-free fuel payments at Onvo Travel Plazas

"Since launching our fuel payments solution, Relay customers no longer experience card skimming fraud, operational headaches, or the poor service they received from other payment providers." -- Relay Payments co-founder Spencer Barkoff Post this

Relay's fuel payments solution launched last year and is now accepted at 1,600+ truckstops throughout the country. When paying for fuel at Onvo or other locations accepting Relay, fleets and drivers benefit from:

A nationwide payment solution that protects companies from the fraud issues plaguing legacy fuel cards;

issues plaguing legacy fuel cards; The ability to save on each gallon using Relay's negotiated discounts or a carrier's own negotiated discounts;

Relay's full suite of over-the-road coverage, allowing entirely digital payments for fuel, scales, lumpers, and more;

The company's 24/7, U.S.-based customer service team that answers the phone in an average of 30 seconds.

"We hear countless stories of fleets dealing with fuel card fraud, activation problems, locked and lost cards, and drivers getting stranded," said Relay co-founder and president Spencer Barkoff. "Since launching our fuel payments solution, Relay customers no longer experience card skimming fraud, operational headaches, or the poor service they received from other payment providers. We include multiple security features to ensure every fuel payment is protected. The bottom line is that when you pay with Relay, you don't use a card and don't have to deal with fraud."

Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution in 2019. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform to replace archaic payment methods like cash, fleet checks, and fleet cards and benefit from increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies. Relay's payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure fuel, unloading, scales, and other over-the-road payments at locations across the country. Relay is now trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,600+ truckstops.

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit relaypayments.com. For more information about Onvo, visit tryonvo.com.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,600 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, AMBEST, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com.

About Onvo Travel Plazas

Founded in 1988, Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists and truck drivers through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels. Headquartered in Scranton, PA, Onvo serves the communities of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and Upstate New York with service that is always quick, always kind, and always convenient.

