Relay's new Partner Program empowers accountants and bookkeepers to advise on client banking

"With our new Partner Program, we're going even deeper on our commitment to the advisor community, with the goal of strengthening advisor-client relationships and improving outcomes for both," said Eleni Deacon. Post this

Participating firms can earn rewards for solving client banking challenges, and gain access to a suite of perks and features that can save advisors up to five hours per client every month. Key features of the program include:

Meaningful financial incentives that scale with the number of clients each firm onboards

A Partner Portal where firm staff can safely access and switch between client accounts from a single login

A dedicated account manager for each partner firm, and white-glove onboarding for each of their clients to the Relay platform

Financial incentives for partners will range from $50 per approved account for firms that onboard one to two clients, up to $300 per account for firms with 50 or more clients onboarded. Partners who onboard 20 or more accounts will also be entitled to a monthly revenue share of 5% to 10% of interest earned on client deposits.

Relay also announced today a new Advisor Directory, where accounting and bookkeeping firms can be showcased to Relay's audience of small business owners. "64% of small businesses that bank with Relay aren't actively working with an accountant or bookkeeper, but many are in search of one," said Deacon. "Our new Directory will make it easier than ever for advisors to attract top-tier clients who are already banking the way they do."

Rounding out today's announcement was the reveal of a new Relay Ambassador sponsorship for advisors. The initiative will sponsor qualifying partners who host local events to educate entrepreneurs on the benefits of Relay's advisor-managed banking. Relay will cover the cost of the event, and provide partners with educational resources and materials to ensure a productive session.

Firms interested in joining the Relay Partner Program can visit their website to sign up, and receive a detailed walkthrough of the Relay platform. Accountants and bookkeepers currently on the Relay platform will automatically be enrolled.

For more details about the Relay Partner Program, visit the official announcement. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Relay: Relay is an online banking platform that puts small business owners in complete control of their cash flow, helping them acutely understand what they're earning, spending and saving. With Relay, entrepreneurs can make the smartest decisions for their businesses. Disclaimer: Relay is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services and FDIC insurance are provided through Thread Bank, Member FDIC. The Relay Visa® Debit Card is issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

Media Contact

Leigh Doyle, Relay, 1 888-205-9304, [email protected], www.relayfi.com

SOURCE Relay