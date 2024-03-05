Release of LEADTOOLS Version 23 Accelerates Application Development with New Features and Major Toolkit Enhancements

These integrated, powerful, and customizable features make it possible for developers to build better, more sophisticated applications quickly without compromising on quality. Post this

Maximizing Budgets and Developer Productivity

With this release, developers can better optimize productivity and customize SDK functionality based on their internal application needs and budgets. Updates include:

Excel API and Excel Web Editor: The new LEADTOOLS Excel API gives developers the power to load, create, edit, and save Excel sheets programmatically while the user-friendly Excel Web Editor easily integrates into existing HTML/JavaScript applications. Both boast a variety of features, including formatting, formula creation, styling, merging, and saving.

New PDF Engine: LEADTOOLS PDF saves resources for developers who need PDF support, including loading, viewing, and saving PDFs at a more affordable cost.

Medical and Healthtech IT Upgrade: New Medical Web Viewer

All too often, digitization efforts in the medical and healthtech space lag behind their industry peers, leaving these teams with big technology gaps to fill and few resources to do so. Programming with a comprehensive medical SDK like LEADTOOLS helps healthtech developers focus on what is needed most within their organization's techstack and prioritize better patient outcomes.

The new LEADTOOLS React Medical Web Viewer gives developers the freedom to integrate individual features, such as powerful medical image processing functions and comprehensive 3D volume rendering, or the entire LEADTOOLS feature-set depending on their individual application use cases. With the new modular design, developers can use the included LEADTOOLS DICOMWeb Service as well as any other DICOMWeb Service or database so they can plug in and go while adhering to the latest compliance standards essential in the healthtech industry.

.NET MAUI Support

Developers building apps across multiple platforms need a diverse range of project requirements. The seamless integration of .NET MAUI support throughout the LEADTOOLS product line helps developers build apps for Android, iOS, and Windows with comprehensive support for all their dynamic project needs.

Additional Updates

LEADTOOLS SDKs can help developers drive meaningful implementation and innovation immediately.

Multi-Capture Video Support: Utilize LEADTOOLS' advanced Multimedia technology to capture and display all the angles you need from virtually any capture source simultaneously while streaming one audio file.

Speech Recognition Demos using the Multimedia SDK: A new demo utilizing LEADTOOLS' Multimedia SDK combined with LEADTOOLS' Speech Recognition engine generates captions dynamically during video playback. While a new online demo also using Speech Recognition swiftly converts spoken words from a microphone and transcribes them for users to edit and copy easily.

Recognition Engine Enhancements: The LEADTOOLS Recognition engine now includes AutoZone and segmentation algorithms for incredibly accurate paragraph detection. Along with stronger optical character recognition (OCR) results, enhanced 1D and 2D barcode recognition, expanded support for various font styles, and optimized forms recognition and processing capabilities.

"We are proud to continuously bring to market powerful SDKs with plug-and-play features that address a wide variety of functionality and cross-platform needs" said Khalil El-Dana, Head of LEADTOOLS Product Development. "These integrated, powerful, and customizable features make it possible for developers to build better, more sophisticated applications quickly without compromising on quality."

This announcement comes on the heels of strong business momentum for LEADTOOLS, now part of the Apryse family, as it continues to evolve and expand its SDK capabilities in order to help developers build better and more powerful apps. LEADTOOLS was also a recipient of Charlotte's Top Workplaces of 2023.

For more toolkit enhancements from the latest V23 announcement click here.

For more information on LEADTOOLS, please visit https://www.leadtools.com.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Now including LEADTOOLS, Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

Media Contact

Katie DeSantis, Apryse, 704-332-5532, [email protected], https://www.leadtools.com/

