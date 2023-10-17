Release of New Multi-Family Home Plans Publication to Address Rising Demand for Multi-Generational House Plans

Design America, Inc. / House Plans and More is set to release new multi-family home plan book as a response to the increasing need for multi-generational home plans that allow multiple generations of family to live close to one another, while family members 'age in place.' Multi-family, duplex and even larger multi-units fill this void by offering multiple dwellings side-by-side offering convenience and privacy.
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading St. Louis-based home plan company and publisher, Design America, Inc. / House Plans and More is releasing a new Multi-Family Home Plan publication this Fall in response to the rising demand for multi-family living options. As those seeking housing become more attracted to alternative options other than single family housing, this publication will include a large variety of new, never-before published stylish multi-family house plans. This collection of designs includes duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes in addition to home designs with in-law apartments and guest houses.
Set for release on Amazon this Fall, Design America, Inc. / House Plans and More is focusing its latest publication on multi-family housing since rising inflation and mortgage rates have made single family housing less affordable. According to Design America's President Robert Ketterer, "the construction of new apartment buildings is up 43% since 2020, while detached single family units are down 34% over the same period."
As the Baby Boomer generation ages there is increasing need for multi-generational home plans that allow multiple generations of family to live close to one another, while family members 'age in place.' Multi-family, duplex and even larger multi-units fill this void by offering multiple dwellings side-by-side for convenience, while ensuring privacy for all family members.
All the multi-family home designs featured in the new publication are available for purchase from Design America, Inc, by calling the toll-free customer service line at 1-800-373-2646 or visiting houseplansandmore.com. Design America's web site, houseplansandmore.com offers a collection of more than 19,000 house plans including hundreds of multi-family plans. With this vast quantity, everyone searching for home plans is sure to find exactly what they are looking for. Because some designs may be close but not quite perfect, Design America provides a simple modification service to customize any plan purchased from their web site or publications.
Visit Design America's bookstore to see all their current publications including titles such as Multi-Generational Home Plans. For more information on Design America, Inc., their home plan publications, and the home plans they offer, visit houseplansandmore.com, or their company website, designamerica.com.
Media Contact
Susan Pohlman, Design America / House Plans & More, 1 800-373-2646, [email protected], https://houseplansandmore.com
SOURCE Design America / House Plans & More
Share this article