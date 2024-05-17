Release of the 2024 Quimby's Cruising Guide Coincides with Boating Season on the Tennessee River

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC) takes pride in the fact that some of the most exciting ports-of-call on the Tennessee River are located in the 9 Lakes Region Post this

Anyone contemplating an adventure on the Tennessee River will find Quimby's Cruising Guide an invaluable companion.

Each new edition of Quimby's is meticulously updated with essential information and for safe and rewarding cruising, offering detailed charts, marina listings, and critical navigational information that covers 9,436 miles on 23 waterways, including the scenic and storied Tennessee River.

One Guide, Many Waterways

The Cruising Guide is a navigator's bible for "Loopers" who embark upon the nearly 6,000-mile journey through the eastern United States and Canada's interconnected water passages, which includes the Gulf and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterways, the Erie Canal, the Great Lakes and the Mississippi and Tennessee Rivers.

"Planning an extended journey on the Tennessee River should begin with ordering a copy of Quimby's," says Julie Graham, executive director of the Middle and East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC). "Launching out on exhilarating adventures and cruising with a sense of spontaneity best starts with some thoughtful planning, and Quimby's is the indispensable waterway information source for charting a safe and relaxing trip, with fewer surprises of an unwelcome variety."

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC) takes pride in the fact that some of the most exciting ports-of-call on the Tennessee River are located in the 9 Lakes Region, offering Loopers an array of unforgettable day trips and side treks in places like Knoxville, Kingston and Lenoir City and up into the spectacular beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Tennessee River Valley offers enchanting panoramas that meld river and mountain and sky every mile of the way throughout its upper reaches in the eastern Volunteer State.

Locked In on Safety

Safety around dams and locks cannot be overstated. The dynamic environment of a lock chamber, coupled with the powerful forces at play near dams, demands the utmost caution and respect for established safety protocols.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, provides "locking-through" services that allow vessels to move seamlessly from one reservoir to another. This process enables navigating the river's various elevations, and must be approached by meticulously adhering to waterway rules and boat safety measures.

Quimby's emphasizes the importance of safety measures and proper preparation for operating around locks and dams.

Meeting New Mates

The Cruising Guide also encourages face-to-face engagement with marina operators and other on-the-water amenities providers. Making the most of a Tennessee River excursion requires stopping and docking and strolling around some of the fascinatingly historic and recreationally significant landmarks, communities and riverfront points of interest.

"Traveling the Tennessee River, you run into some of the nicest people at the marinas and general stores," says Captain Bob Cherry, a retired salvage vessel operator born and raised in Paducah, Kentucky, who has explored virtually every river-mile of the Tennessee River. "Some people worry about getting back off into the boondocks and not being welcome. What I have found is, the further away from the centers of populations you get, the nicer the people are."

Conversations with folks along the river don't just help boaters stay apprised of potential issues, obstacles and hazards to plan for. One of the most rewarding aspects of any river journey is meeting people and sharing amongst new friends a liberating passion for exploring America's great waterways.

For more information on obtaining a copy of Quimby's Cruising Guide and to get started planning your personal Looping adventure, visit Quimby's official website.

To learn more about all that the Upper Tennessee River and the port cities of Knoxville and Lenoir City have to offer, visit the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

