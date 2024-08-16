Relentless Digital Ranks Number 217 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Also ranking #19 in Advertising and Marketing with a 1,866% Three-Year Revenue Growth.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relentless Digital, a leader in Digital Marketing Solutions & Automation for the Trades, has earned a position on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This list represents a unique look at the backbone of our economy - successful independent small business.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, honors companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three year period and is considered America's entrepreneurial benchmark. In addition to revenue, Inc. 5000 evaluates the rate at which companies are expanding, showcasing those which are doing so at a remarkable pace. This year marks the 43rd edition of the annual ranking.

"For years I've seen other companies earn their way to this prestigious award and hoped that when we were eligible we would be "lucky enough" to earn a spot. To see our actual number pop up had a bunch of emotions overwhelmingly at the same time," said Josh Crouch, Founder and CEO of Relentless Digital. He also stated, "As I sat and asked myself what this accomplishment means, I kept coming back to one thing: Team. What started as a one-person business QUICKLY turned into nearly 40 team members all over the globe. Each contributing to our success and growth. It also made me think of the mentors I've had who have laid the path that have allowed Relentless Digital to be the successful company it is today. Those lessons, forged with other people's businesses, helped form a lot of what Relentless Digital is today."

Relentless Digital's inclusion in this list helps to bolster the company's mission to be the MOST trusted digital marketing agency by Dec 31, 2030.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Relentless Digital

Relentless Digital stands out in the digital landscape because of our unwavering commitment to home services, stemming from our first hand involvement and deep-rooted experience in the industry. We pride ourselves on "The Relentless Digital Way" - a proven process that consistently delivers measurable results for our clients. Furthermore, we are not just a service provider; we form strategic partnerships with our clients, offering them invaluable business intelligence while maintaining a boutique feel, ensuring personalized attention and tailored strategies for every unique business need. To learn more about Relentless Digital, visit us at https://www.relentless-digital.com/

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

