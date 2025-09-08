RelevantTec Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

- With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 463.79 Percent, This Marks RelevantTec's First Time on the List
- Honored as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine
- Achieved 463.79% growth from 2021 to 2024 and ranked 913 nationally out of 5000 on the list, 99th in the State of Texas, and 42nd in Information Technology nationally, showcasing momentum in the IT and cybersecurity industry
- Continues to expand its mission of providing the best in IT and cybersecurity to America's SMBs
LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RelevantTec, a leading MSP and provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. RelevantTec is among a select group of companies that are driving innovation and growth across the U.S. economy. This honor shows not only the company's revenue growth, but also its role in strengthening digital defenses and technology solutions for businesses of all sizes.
RelevantTec's CEO, Nathan Hasse, commented upon the news of this prestigious recognition, "Earning a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list is a testimony to God's faithfulness. We are a Kingdom company, and everything we do is for His glory. We are who we are because of an amazing team that pours their hearts into our mission and the best customers who trust us to serve them. Our Mission Statement says it best: Working with people we love, Doing what we love, All to serve others! This recognition reflects living out that mission each day. As Matthew 25:34-40 reminds us, true greatness is found in serving others, and we are honored to build a business that reflects that calling."
The Inc. 5000 celebrates entrepreneurial success stories across industries. Past honorees include Microsoft, Yeti, Zappos, Bombas, Fitbit, Calm, Flexport, Chobani, Docusign, Grove Collaborative, Oracle, Box, Trulia, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names. Since its founding in 2019, RelevantTec has focused on providing tailored cybersecurity services including threat detection, cloud security, compliance management, and managed security solutions. This recognition validates the company's role as a trusted partner in today's cybersecurity and technology world.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
About RelevantTec
RelevantTec is a Texas-based Managed Services Provider and Cybersecurity firm dedicated to empowering their clients with the best in technology. Their vision is: Protect businesses from the vast world of cyber threats. Utilize technology to propel their clients' mission forward. Run the worthy race to make a Relevant Impact on the world around them. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized service, RelevantTec helps businesses nationwide build resilience, ensure compliance, and stay ahead of threat actors.
