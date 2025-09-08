RelevantTec Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

RelevantTec is among a select group of companies that are driving innovation and growth across the U.S. economy. This honor shows not only the company's revenue growth, but also its role in strengthening digital defenses and technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. Post this

The Inc. 5000 celebrates entrepreneurial success stories across industries. Past honorees include Microsoft, Yeti, Zappos, Bombas, Fitbit, Calm, Flexport, Chobani, Docusign, Grove Collaborative, Oracle, Box, Trulia, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names. Since its founding in 2019, RelevantTec has focused on providing tailored cybersecurity services including threat detection, cloud security, compliance management, and managed security solutions. This recognition validates the company's role as a trusted partner in today's cybersecurity and technology world.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About RelevantTec

RelevantTec is a Texas-based Managed Services Provider and Cybersecurity firm dedicated to empowering their clients with the best in technology. Their vision is: Protect businesses from the vast world of cyber threats. Utilize technology to propel their clients' mission forward. Run the worthy race to make a Relevant Impact on the world around them. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized service, RelevantTec helps businesses nationwide build resilience, ensure compliance, and stay ahead of threat actors.

