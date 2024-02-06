Relevize Announces Acquisition of PartnerPortal.io, Expanding its Foothold in Partner-Tech

"PartnerPortal.io truly rounds out the Relevize offering, enabling us to deliver new and unique value to current and future customers alike." Post this

Eddie Patzsch, CEO of PartnerPortal.io, expressed excitement about the strategic alignment between the two companies. "Over the last three months, I've had the privilege of getting to know Mike Nardella and discovered our shared passion for the immense opportunities in this space. We aim to create a unique value proposition through this union that sets us apart in the competitive landscape."

With its track record of investments in partner-tech, including in companies such as Reveal, Workspan, and Relevize, Insight Partners has demonstrated its confidence in the sector. By joining forces with Relevize, PartnerPortal.io is poised to contribute to an elite venture fund with a shared, long-term vision for the future of the channel and its vital role in an organization. Of the partnership, Julian Marcu, Vice President at Insight Partners and Relevize board member said: "I am thrilled to see Relevize broadening their market in the partnerships space with this acquisition. The functionality that PartnerPortal.io brings to the Relevize product suite not only allows the Relevize team to serve current customers in a whole new way, but also to address an entirely new subset of the market, one that often goes underserved. Insight encourages our founders to make bold moves that will shake up the status quo - Mike and the Relevize team have done just that."

The acquisition is expected to accelerate PartnerPortal.io's PRM offering into larger audience segments while maintaining its status as a viable entry point for those who are just beginning to invest in partnerships. Relevize's proven performance across the enterprise Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) complements PartnerPortal.io's upward trajectory in the market, promising increased audience reach and dynamic functionality for partner teams.

Relevize CEO, Mike Nardella, commented: "I am very proud to formally announce this acquisition. The team at PartnerPortal.io has built an impressive piece of technology which we look forward to bringing to partnerships teams worldwide. PartnerPortal.io truly rounds out the Relevize offering, enabling us to deliver new and unique value to current and future customers alike."

Relevize and PartnerPortal.io extend their heartfelt appreciation to their respective teams, clients, and investors for their continued trust and support.

About Relevize

Relevize is a leading provider of automated demand generation solutions, empowering partner teams to efficiently generate leads, pipeline, and revenue for companies across various industries. Backed by Insight Partners, Relevize continues to redefine the landscape of partner-tech with innovative and strategic acquisitions.

About PartnerPortal.io

As the first self-serve PRM, more than 1,200 brands leverage PartnerPortal.io to track, manage, educate, and pay their partners. With the ability to launch a partner program in just 15 minutes, PartnerPortal.io quickly became an industry contender, receiving accolades and recognition from Forrester, Canalysis, and G2. The company was backed by Partnership Leaders, FiDi Ventures and Stage 2 Capital.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Media Contact

Jason Lee, Relevize, 1 8178513867, [email protected], www.relevize.com

SOURCE Relevize