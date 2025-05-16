Reliable Moving & Storage Acquired | MVM Moving & Storage

By combining our resources, we'll deliver the same transparent pricing, eco-friendly packing options, and professionalism that have fueled our growth across the Midwest—now to families and businesses along Florida's Gulf Coast. - Anthony Fox, President Post this

MVM Moving & Storage, a family-owned leader in residential and commercial relocation, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Reliable Moving & Storage of Clearwater, Florida. The transaction will close on May 19, 2025, immediately converting Reliable's operation into MVM's first Southeast branch and bringing the company's renowned five-star service to the Sunshine State.

"Reliable has earned a sterling reputation for careful handling and customer care—exactly the qualities we look for in a partner," said Tony Fox, President of MVM Moving & Storage. "By combining our resources, we'll deliver the same transparent pricing, eco-friendly packing options, and professionalism that have fueled our growth across the Midwest—now to families and businesses along Florida's Gulf Coast."

Reliable Moving & Storage has been serving the Clearwater area with friendly moving services for over 25 years. All current employees, including drivers, movers, and office staff, will join the MVM team, ensuring continuity for existing customers.

"We're thrilled to become part of the MVM family," added William Alsobrook, General Manager of Reliable. "Their investment in training, technology, and sustainable practices means our customers will enjoy an even smoother move—whether they're headed across town or across the country."

Alongside the acquisition, MVM is formally launching its Clearwater branch, which will offer a full suite of services:

Local, long-distance, and interstate moves

Commercial and office relocations

Specialty moves (pianos, safes, antiques)

Full-service packing and unpacking

Eco-Bin Rental Program featuring reusable plastic moving bins

Short- and long-term climate-controlled storage

"Opening a location in Florida allows us to go the extra mile for our customers—literally and figuratively," said Ben Huenefeld, COO of MVM Moving. "Whether it's a snowbird heading south, a family starting fresh, or a business changing spaces, our Clearwater team is ready to serve the Gulf Coast with the same precision and pride we've delivered in the Midwest for nearly two decades."

Customers can continue using Reliable's existing phone numbers and website

Service areas will include the greater Tampa Bay region and expanded long-distance routes to and from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

About MVM Moving & Storage

MMV Moving & Storage, an award winning leader in commercial and residential moving, operates across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. MVM provides full service packing and unpacking services with expertly trained, in-house staff and professional movers, a fleet of over 30 fully-equipped moving trucks, specialized equipment, and secure warehouse spaces. MVM also offers long distance and specialty moving services while treating your belongings as their own.

About Reliable Moving & Storage

Reliable Moving & Storage has been servicing the Florida area for over 25 years providing excellent moving services ranging from corporate and residential moves to downsizing, specialty items, and furniture by the piece moves. Reliable Moving & Storage is committed to providing you the best services no matter how big or small your move.

