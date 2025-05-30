Reliable Staffing Expands Nationwide with the Launch of Armada Staffing Group

We're bringing our commitment to people and businesses beyond Ohio. Our goal is to deliver the same personalized service and strategic workforce solutions that have made us a trusted partner in the staffing industry. Post this

The company's focus includes Warehouse & Distribution, Manufacturing & Production, Packaging & Assembly, Clerical & Administrative, and Construction & Landscape, giving employers confidence they are partnering with a specialist who understands their business.

"With Armada Staffing Group, we're bringing our commitment to people and businesses beyond Ohio," said Rocky Gasbarro, Chief Operating Officer of Reliable Staffing. "Our goal is to deliver the same personalized service and strategic workforce solutions that have made us a trusted partner in the staffing industry."

Armada Staffing Group's new website, www.armadastaffinggroup.com, offers an easy-to-navigate platform for employers to request staffing solutions and for job seekers to explore new opportunities.

This expansion also strengthens Reliable Staffing's existing executive recruiting division, Armada Talent, which focuses on connecting proven leaders with organizations nationwide.

About Armada Staffing Group:

Armada Staffing Group provides comprehensive staffing solutions to businesses and job seekers nationwide. Offering temporary staffing, direct hire, on-site management, and payroll services, Armada Staffing Group is committed to building stronger futures for people and businesses.

For more information about Armada Staffing Group's services or to explore career opportunities, visit www.armadastaffinggroup.com

Vicki Neace, Armada Staffing Group, 1 260-493-8367, [email protected], www.armadastaffinggroup.com

