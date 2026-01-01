Reliable Staffing Resources Announces Rebrand to Armada Staffing Group

We are far more than a local staffing company now—we are a fully integrated, multi-division organization built to support employers, employees, and partners at every stage of their growth. Post this

"The transition from Reliable Staffing Resources to Armada Staffing Group marks an important milestone in our journey. Our brand is evolving to reflect the size, capability, and vision of the organization we've become—one focused on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth across multiple service lines," said the Gasbarro family.

The Armada name carries special meaning for the Gasbarro family. It is an acronym derived from the names of family members who have played a central role in the company's history. The new brand is designed to convey strength, unity, and the forward momentum of an organization that has outgrown its origins as a single-service staffing firm.

As part of the transition, Armada Staffing Group is now aligned under the Armada Family of Companies, which also includes Armada Talent Group (executive and professional recruiting) and Armada Employer Group (employer services including payroll, claims management, and workers' compensation programs). Together, these divisions provide employers with a more comprehensive, integrated workforce solution across multiple service lines.

"Armada represents strength, unity, and forward momentum, reinforcing our mission to deliver world-class employer service solutions in every market we serve. We are far more than a local staffing company now—we are a fully integrated, multi-division organization built to support employers, employees, and partners at every stage of their growth," the Gasbarro family added.

The company will continue to operate with the same ownership, leadership, and core values under the Armada name. Clients, associates, and partners can expect continuity of service, with the added benefit of expanded capabilities and a stronger, more unified brand.

About Armada Staffing Group

Armada Staffing Group delivers reliable staffing solutions for light industrial, warehouse, and skilled trade employers across the Midwest. Rooted in nearly two decades of family leadership, Armada Staffing Group operates with a commitment to integrity, relationship-building, and operational excellence. As part of the Armada Family of Companies—alongside Armada Talent Group and Armada Employer Group—the organization provides comprehensive workforce and employer-service solutions designed to support long-term business growth. Learn more at armadastaffinggroup.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Watts, Armada Staffing Group, 1 (380) 201-4581, [email protected], www.armadastaffinggroup.com

Rocky Gasbarro, Armada Staffing Group, 1 (614) 394-7917, [email protected], www.armadastaffinggroup.com

SOURCE Armada Staffing Group