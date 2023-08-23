Relief Bed International Donates 100 Beds to Support Victims of the Maui Wildfires

"Sleep is the number 3 biological need only bested by water and food. Without proper sleep a person runs the risk of lacking energy, mental focus and most importantly HOPE," stated an emotional Scott Smalling Relief Bed Internationals Founder. Tweet this

"Sleep is the number 3 biological need only bested by water and food. Without proper sleep a person runs the risk of lacking energy, mental focus and most importantly HOPE, stated an emotional Scott Smalling Relief Bed Internationals Founder. When we first started Relief Bed International we interviewed relief organizations and learned that beds were one of the main things requested from the field, but were not being supplied successfully, continued Smalling.

"We are so appreciative of our long-time partner Relief Bed International and their most recent 100 bed donation for the victims impacted by the Maui fires. We are praying these beds arrive this week in Maui and then will be rapidly distributed. As so many families are displaced, these beds can allow for a much needed comfortable rest and sleep in a temporary shelter while displaced. The simplest items often are the most meaningful, like these donated Relief Beds." – Mike Gillespie Sr Director Corporate Engagement for World Vision.

There are many important features that make Relief Beds a go-to for relief organizations. Aside from being comfortable, insulating the body from varying ground temperatures, they are also water resistant, easy to clean between uses, ship compact to the response areas and can be recompacted and stored for future deployments.

If you would like to know more about Relief Bed Internationals life changing work or to make a donation please visit their website at; www.reliefbed.org. Donations may also be mailed to; Relief Bed International PO Box 503 Tacoma, WA 98401.

About Relief Bed International

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to disaster relief victims through their network of international relief partners around the globe. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit.

For more information please visit; www.reliefbed.org

About World Vision:

World Vision Inc. | worldvision.org

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. Our vision for every child, life in all its fullness. Our prayer for every heart, the will to make it so.

Media Contact

Scott Smalling, Relief Bed International, 1 253-312-0653, [email protected], www.reliefbed.com

