Relief Bed International Donates 400 Emergency Relief Beds To Assist With Evacuation Shelters In Response To LA County Wildfires

"I can deeply sympathize with first responders in all areas of service, because when they are called into action, in most cases, something unfortunate is happening, stated an emotional Scott Smalling Founder of Relief Bed International. Post this

World Vision is a critical partner to Relief Bed International as they handle the majority of the logistics in getting donated beds to the intended recipients. Many times, World Vision has boots on the ground in the response areas which makes this even more effective. During the first week of the LA County response, World Vision US shipped 11 truckloads of emergency response supplies to 13 different partners, where10 different distribution events have taken place to serve families impacted by the wildfires.

"In week two of our response, World Vision shipped an additional 10 loads of emergency response supplies to various partners. Included in that week's shipment were beds donated by long term partner Relief Bed International. These beds will provide dignity

and comfort to displaced families that can now achieve a better night's sleep, to be rested to face their challenges in the days ahead. We are grateful to Relief Bed International and their heart to serve and provide some hope in this most difficult situation." Stated - Michael Gillespie Sr Director Corporate Engagement at World Vision.

Relief Bed International cannot do its life-changing work without its private and corporate partnerships.

"Since our inception in 2015 our private donors have done much of the heavy lifting to help us distribute more than 35,000 Beds, pads and relief supplies, Stated Smalling. While this is wonderful, we feel that our ability to expand and offer more support globally is with corporate sponsorships. This can be achieved by distributing donated mattresses to shelters for use when people are moving into permanent housing or creating 1 for 1 style campaigns for manufacturers or retailers in the sleep space. The 1 for 1 concept is simple and we know from experience that the consumers respond to this type of cause marketing", continued Smalling

Relief Bed International was pleased to have the support of Simba Sleep on the donation of some of the Emergency Relief Beds that went to LA County. Simultaneously, Relief Bed International was also blessed to distribute nearly 100 new Simba Sleep mattresses to multiple homeless shelters and at-risk homes from Seattle, WA to Indio, CA.

"At Simba, we are proud to collaborate with Relief Bed International in their vital mission to bring comfort and dignity to those affected by the devastating LA County fires. By supporting the donation of emergency relief beds, we aim to provide families with much-needed rest and relief during this challenging time. As a B-Corp, one of our core pillars is raising awareness about bed poverty and the critical need for a safe sleep environment. Our commitment goes beyond immediate emergencies, as we continue our partnership with Relief Bed International to deliver both emergency relief beds and new Simba beds to homeless shelters and at-risk homes across the U.S.," says Emma Reid, Director of Sustainability at Simba.

For more information about how to support Relief Bed Internationals global efforts please visit www.reliefbed.org . For corporate partnership inquiries please reach out to [email protected]

About Relief Bed International:

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds in support of global relief organizations and to homeless and humanitarian shelters in the United States. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. www.reliefbed.org

About World Vision:

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. Our vision for every child, life in all its fullness. Our prayer for every heart, the will to make it so.

About Simba Sleep:

Simba Sleep (also known as Simba) is an award-winning British sleep tech brand that sells sleep products worldwide online and in store. Simba Sleep is the UK's first sleep brand with official B Corporation™ accreditation - the gold standard in ethical business - for its sustainability strategy centered on three pillars of people, planet and health. The original 'mattress in a box', Simba Sleep has over 325,000 five-star ratings worldwide and has sold over 1,000,000 high-performance sleep products worldwide, including engineered mattresses, duvets, pillows and beds, and released a free sleep coaching app available to all.

Media Contact

Scott Smalling, Relief Bed International, 1 253-312-0653, [email protected], Relief Bed International

SOURCE Relief Bed International