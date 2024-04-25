Rellaire Smart Home Systems Completes Second HVAC Acquisition in California

Rellaire Smart Home Systems has completed its second HVAC acquisition in Lodi, CA, after its first acquisition of Ace Heating & Cooling in the Chicago suburbs in 2023. Rellaire is in the process of expanding nationwide by acquiring companies in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rellaire Smart Home Systems has expanded to the west coast with its second acquisition: Blackwell Services located in Lodi, California, outside Sacramento. This transaction expands Rellaire's potential service area to include California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Tennessee as it seeks to expand nationwide. Rellaire's acquisition of Blackwell fits both the technical expertise and leadership culture required to earn the Rellaire brand.

"Blackwell has built a decades-long reputation focused on outstanding customer service and quality workmanship," said Peter Kozodoy, CEO of Rellaire Smart Home Systems. "We are thrilled to work with the team at Blackwell as we take our technology-first and environmentally-focused brand to the west coast and share our core values with a new community of customers in California."

Rellaire was founded with the acquisition of Chicago-based Ace Heating & Cooling, a residential and light commercial HVAC company that has served the Chicagoland community since 2008. In 2022, Ace Heating & Cooling – which was founded by current Rellaire co-Founder and President, Nick Berendt – earned its way onto the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Rellaire's goal is to continue growing nationwide with its 5-star customer service, fair pricing, and an aggressive acquisition plan including heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical companies in key cities across the United States.

About Rellaire Smart Home Systems

Rellaire Smart Home Systems provides heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services for owners who understand technology, care about the environment, and want an efficient solution. Rellaire operates according to a tight cultural code that includes its mission to "help our community relax by providing a thoughtful, thorough solution that always has their best interest at heart." With its award-winning RiteBid™ Process, its 5-Star Service Guarantee, its 4 Core Values, and its growing team of world-class experts, Rellaire is expanding nationwide to serve its customers with an unbeatable customer experience.

