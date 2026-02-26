Rello Launches First-of-its-Kind Protein Bars and Shakes, Powered by Patented Soluble Creatine Technology

"As interest in strength, recovery, and cognitive health expands beyond gym culture, consumers have been missing a clean, convenient way to integrate creatine into daily life. That is what we built Rello to deliver, with efficacy and taste at the forefront," said Co-Founder Brett Sullivan Post this

Rello is co-founded by brothers Tyler and Brett Sullivan, bringing a rare combination of deep CPG operating experience and professional athletics. Tyler is a former professional baseball player and CPG operator, and Brett is a professional baseball player with the Colorado Rockies. Together, they built Rello for the way modern consumers train, travel, and live.

The brand is supported by an all-star lineup of professional athletes, including MLB players Jake Cronenworth, Rich Hill, and Adam Frazier, as well as NFL wide receiver Brandin Cooks, among many others.

"Creatine is one of the most clinically validated ingredients in performance nutrition, yet its delivery has stayed stuck in outdated formats: Gritty blends, artificial flavors, and little-to-no transparency around sourcing and testing," said Brett Sullivan. "As interest in strength, recovery, and cognitive health expands beyond gym culture, consumers have been missing a clean, convenient way to integrate creatine into daily life. That is what we built Rello to deliver, with efficacy and taste at the forefront. We are using only the highest-quality and third-party-tested creatine in our products."

Rello pairs quality formulations with uncompromising ingredient standards, crafting products with real ingredients like organic honey and grass-fed dairy proteins, and without seed oils, artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, fillers, or vague "natural flavors."

Made exclusively in the U.S., Rello is also uniquely FDA-approved and NSF Certified for Sport®, with every batch independently tested to meet rigorous standards for quality, safety, and label accuracy.

Products and availability:

Protein Bars: Available now in Vanilla Crisp and Chocolate Crunch at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide. Each bar delivers 20g of protein (grass-fed collagen and whey), 1.2g of creatine, plus organic almond butter, chicory root fiber, organic honey, cocoa butter, and grass-fed beef tallow.

Protein Shakes: Launching Q2 2026 in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry. Each shake is crafted with high-protein milk and lightly sweetened with organic honey and monk fruit, delivering 30g of complete dairy protein and 5g of creatine per bottle.

Historically, creatine has been unable to maintain stability and fully disperse into ready-to-drink beverages over its shelf life, limiting true grab-and-go options. That changed when Rello partnered with a patented soluble creatine technology that maintains up to 80% solubility for up to 12 months—transforming what was once scientifically unworkable into a shelf-stable reality. The result: Fully dissolved, stable, and effective creatine in a format designed for real life. Rello maintains a consistent, ready-to-enjoy experience, delivering a category first for clean RTD protein shakes with creatine.

"As creatine moves into the mainstream, we are seeing brands rush to add it without fully understanding stability, dosing, or worse, using creatine from non-verified sources," said Tyler Sullivan. "We took the harder path: Build for real-world shelf life, formulate with intent, and invest in the quality systems that stand up to scrutiny. We chose the more rigorous route—because when performance is the proof point, shortcuts don't hide for long."

The U.S. creatine market surpassed $419 million in 2024 and is projected to grow nearly 30% annually through 2030, signaling a broader cultural shift as creatine moves from niche supplement to mainstream wellness staple.

Retail data also showed a roughly 320% surge in creatine purchases among women ages 35–55 in early 2025, underscoring the category's rapid expansion beyond traditional gym audiences.

In addition to current availability at Sprouts, Rello Bars will launch on Amazon and on relloco.com, a direct-to-consumer site, in March 2026, with shakes following shortly after.

About Rello

Rello is reinventing performance nutrition for modern consumers. The brand delivers clean, transparent products built on ingredients used to support strength, energy, and recovery. Powered by patented soluble creatine innovation, Rello is unlocking what has not been possible before: ready-to-enjoy protein bars and shakes infused with creatine.

Founded by professional athletes but made for everyone, Rello delivers functional nutrition through products made with premium ingredients that are seed-oil-free and designed for everyday use. To learn more about Rello, visit relloco.com and follow @rello on Instagram.

