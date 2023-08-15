RelPro Achieves Inc. 5000 Ranking for Third Straight Year

"Our continued growth reflects the value we deliver to clients every day, and the support of our partners, our investors and our incredible RelPro team." - Martin Wise, RelPro Founder and CEO Tweet this

"It's a great accomplishment to once again be recognized among the Inc. 5000," said Martin Wise, RelPro Founder and CEO. "Our continued growth reflects the value we deliver to clients every day, and the support of our partners, our investors and our incredible RelPro team."

In the past year, RelPro has continued to enhance its solutions, expanding its time-saving and easy-to-use platform to include new data integrations from 20+ data sources. Among these enhancements are new insights, including Government Contract Award Data, Form 5500 Filings and Medical Practice Data, to deliver best-in-class company and executive intelligence to RelPro clients. These integrations and the further advancement of the RelPro platform's API capabilities demonstrate RelPro's culture of innovation and continued commitment to customer success.

As an organization, RelPro has continued to lay the foundation for further growth, naming Raaj Rajmangal as RelPro President earlier this year and announcing several additional leadership appointments. RelPro added to its team across the organization to support its business development, customer success, partnerships, engineering, data analytics and marketing activities. With its remote work model, RelPro employees span 14 states, bringing the company closer to clients across the country.

"We would like to give great thanks to our clients, partners, investors and our RelPro team for helping us achieve our ranking in the Inc. 5000 and the Inc. Northeast Regionals," said Rajmangal. "We are excited to continue our growth to deliver best-in-class services and insights to help our clients grow their business and gain efficiencies for their client engagement and retention initiatives."

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

